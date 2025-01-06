CARDINHAM Woods is inviting dog owners to celebrate Walk Your Dog month this January.
Walk Your Dog Month is a great opportunity to improve the bond with their four-legged family members. It can be tempting to stay indoors at this time of year, but regular walks are essential for a dog’s physical and mental health. The good news is, they’re pretty good for owners’ health too.
Beat the January blues
With festivities over, January can be a difficult month of cold weather and long nights. Spending time in nature with your best friend by your side is a fantastic way to enjoy natural light and fresh air. Physical activity can increase energy levels and reduce stress. Even a short walk can clear your mind and lift your mood.
Fun for the whole family
Bring the whole family to enjoy Cardinham’s newest dog-friendly adventure: Forest Walkies with Wallace & Gromit. Follow the trail to complete Gromit’s challenges and solve Wallace’s crossword for a chance to win a dog-friendly holiday.
Dog friendly environment
With clearly marked paths and plenty of space to roam, Cardinham is a spot for exploring. Choose from five easy-to-follow walking trails or create your own route from the network of surfaced trails and forest roads. There are so many scents and sounds to explore, dogs will never get tired of returning to the forest. Before heading home, visit the self-service dog wash to make sure your pup is as fresh as a daisy.
Don’t walk, run
If you’re ready to take things up a gear, try running with your furry friend. Cardinham offers progressive running routes from 1km - 5km or visitors can make up their own. Building fitness together while exploring amazing scenery.
Canine community
With fellow dog walkers enjoying the forest, there is always someone to pass the time of day with during a walk. Human connection is one of the NHS’s essential ingredients for positive wellbeing. You never know whose day could be changed with a smile – or who might change your own.
For more information, visit www.forestryengland.uk/cardinham-woods