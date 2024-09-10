A special film screening celebrating the Hebridean-based sculptor Steve Dilworth is coming to Boconnoc on Saturday, September 28.
The portrait film, ‘Stuff the World is Made of’, is directed by Paul Cox and a book launch from his biographer, Georgina Coburn. It’s a 60-minute documentary about Dilworth, which includes scenes in his studio and Pangolin Foundry, plus contributions from Georgina Coburn, Robert Macfarlane, Iain Sinclair and collectors of his work.
Georgina Coburn’s book Journeyman - The Art of Steve Dilworth is a comprehensive investigation of the life and work of this important groundbreaking artist. Based on five years of research, the evolution of his remarkable work is examined in detail, revealing one of the country’s most innovative and significant artists.
After the film, Thomas Duggan will chair a Q&A with Paul Cox and Clive Boutle. There will be food by Rory Sheehan. The event is free but donations on the night are welcome.
To reserve tickets, visit: boconnoc.com/whats-on/