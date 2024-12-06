THE Liskeard Committee of Cancer Research UK will be holding the 56th Annual Exhibition and Sale of Art and Craft in Liskeard Public Hall on the first week of March 2025.
The committee applied for a grant from the Town Council to help towards the cost of hiring the Public Hall.
A recent meeting of the Town Council saw councillors agreed to award a grant of £800. This very generous grant will help lower the expenses of running the exhibition and enable the organisers to raise even more money for research.
The event brings together a fantastic group of local artists and crafters showcasing their hand crafted pieces. The exhibition will take place between March 5-9.
Exhibitors on the committee’s mailing list will receive their packs of information in January. Any new exhibitors who would like to exhibit their art and craft can contact [email protected] or visit the facebook page @crukliskeard.