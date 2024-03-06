“We had an amazing turnout on the open evening and were delighted to have our Mayor Simon Cassidy to officially open it. I would like to personally thank everyone who has supported the event whether it be advertising in the catalogue, giving raffle prizes, supplying food or just giving their time. We again had a very high quality exhibition thanks to the artists and crafters. We are very grateful to our local community who supported us during the event and helped us raise much needed funds for Cancer Research UK.”