One person has been taken to hospital following a collision involving multiple vehicles on the A38 in Saltash.
A police spokesperson explained: "Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving four vehicles on the A38 at Trerulefoot, Saltash, at around 12.30pm today, Tuesday, August 1. Minor injuries have been reported. One person has sustained more serious injuries and will be taken to hospital."
As it stands the incident is ongoing with emergency services at the scene and a local road closure in place.
Anyone with any information about the incident should contact Devon and Cornwall Police, referencing log 340 of 01/08/23