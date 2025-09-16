OFFICIALS and staff at the Eden Project have paid heartfelt tribute to Sir Nicholas Grimshaw, the visionary architect behind the Cornish attraction’s world-famous biomes, following his death.
Sir Nicholas, who died at the age of 85, designed the Eden Project’s striking geodesic domes, which since opening in 2001 have welcomed nearly 25-million visitors and become recognised worldwide as one of the most iconic structures of the 21st century.
In a statement, Eden officials described his passing as a moment of great sadness, while celebrating his genius and enduring influence.
“Without Sir Nicholas Grimshaw there would be no Eden Project domes,” the tribute said. “He understood the power to empower people to embrace ideas gifted to us by nature. His creative vision for Eden was inspired by a handful of soap bubbles as biomes, to inspire the team to create the most elegant solution to address design challenges. They fit so well in the landscape that it is sometimes hard to know where landscape stops and buildings start.”
As the Eden Project prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2026, staff say Sir Nicholas will remain central to its story.
“We will mark our anniversary with Sir Nicholas at the heart of Eden, reminding people of our origin story and the genius that made it possible,” the statement added.
The Eden Project has since grown into a global beacon of sustainability and environmental education, with plans underway for a new Eden Project in Morecambe, Lancashire. Officials say Sir Nicholas’s influence will continue to shape future projects.
“Sir Nicholas Grimshaw lives on in the very DNA of the Eden Project,” the tribute concluded. “His creativity and vision will continue to breathe life into Eden and inspire generations to come.”
His other landmark works included the International Terminal at London’s Waterloo Station and the British Pavilion for Expo 1992 in Seville.
