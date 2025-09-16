THE Stuart House Arts and Heritage Centre in Liskeard is appealing for new volunteers to join its friendly team.
Help is needed in the café, the garden, and in a variety of other roles to keep this much-loved community space running smoothly.
At the same time, the shop at Stuart House is undergoing a makeover. Visitors will soon find plenty of attractive items on sale, including bags, hats, gloves, cards, postcards, jewellery, and the ever-popular Stuart House calendar.
Volunteering is a great way to support local heritage while meeting people and learning new skills. Anyone interested in helping is invited to contact Sioux on 01579 347347.
The centre is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9.30am to 3.30pm with occasional Saturday openings from 9.30am to 12.30pm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.