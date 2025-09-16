A CHURCH is celebrating being shortlisted for the National Church awards despite not making the finals.
For the third year running, St Sampson’s Church at South Hill has been shortlisted for the National Churches Volunteers Award with the team of volunteers even reaching the final list in 2024.
A spokesperson said: “We’re delighted St Sampson's Church has been shortlisted for the National Churches Volunteers Award 2025.
“We don't have teams of volunteers because as a small church, everybody is a volunteer!”
The National Church Trust said: “We know that behind every thriving church, chapel or meeting house is a team of passionate volunteers. By recognising this work, we aim to honour the human stories at the heart of every church’s past, present and future.”
