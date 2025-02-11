IT appears the long-standing debate between Devon and Cornwall over the correct way to enjoy a cream tea has taken a new twist—this time with an unexpected contender entering the fray.
The Eden Project has sparked fresh controversy by announcing that its Paddington-themed half-term celebrations will feature a scone served with marmalade, in tribute to the beloved bear’s favourite treat.
With Devon insisting on cream first and Cornwall swearing by jam first, the introduction of marmalade has left both counties questioning whether this citrusy wildcard belongs on a traditional scone at all.
Could this be the start of a whole new cream tea controversy?
The Cornish visitor attraction started ruffling feathers locally when it started to endorse its marmalade cream tea on its social media channels, deliberately provoking a reaction from cream tea traditionalists.
The post is already generating significant engagement and promoting heated discussions, even causing a stir among esteemed chefs from both counties.
Devon-based chef, restaurateur and author, Mitch Tonks said: “What a stroke of genius, clotted cream spread thick like butter on a doughy scone, the right way!
“Topped with a rich fruity marmalade with soft shards of orange skin, it’s delicious, why hasn’t it been done before, a delicious, simple twist that both counties can agree on!”
While Cornwall based chef and author, Emily Scott said: “Paddington has discovered the wonders of the Eden Project and yes, that means all the adventure and of course marmalade, golden delicious marmalade, jars of sunshine to brighten up your day.
“I think Paddington will approve as I do, a quintessential Cornish Cream Tea should include, warm scones and glowing & glistening marmalade, topped with the finest clotted cream. Marmalade first of course (always).…”
However, what do you make of it all, drop a comment below and let us know your thoughts.