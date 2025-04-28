DRIVERS and residents in the St Austell area are bracing themselves for traffic chaos during most of May.
Cornwall Council will be closing the A391 main road between the Scredda roundabout and Holmbush Road for major resurfacing works between May 6 and May 30.
Residents are concerned about all the traffic that uses the busy road being diverted through the town.
People have taken to social media to voice their fears. Some have posted that it’s going to be “a nightmare” with gridlocked traffic and general mayhem.
As reported by the Voice earlier, the town’s police have warned drivers about the potential for snarl-ups.
The police have also voiced fears that drivers will use narrow lanes around Trethurgy, Tregrehan, Luxulyan and Scredda in an attempt to avoid disruption and will cause traffic problems. They said previously there is the likelihood of HGVs getting stuck in the lanes.
A clearway zone will be in force on Treverbyn Road, Slades Road, Tregonissey Road and Truro Road in St Austell from May 6 onwards. This means parking will not be permitted on these roads from Monday to Friday between 7.30am and 9.30am and then between 2.30pm to 6pm.
There will be signs up to inform drivers of the parking restrictions associated with the clearway zones. The council says other measures to ease traffic flow, including additional clearway zones, may be added if needed.
Residents fear that drivers moving their vehicles out of the clearway zone will cause parking problems on the neighbouring residential streets.
There are also safety concerns with fears having been voiced about the suitability of Tregonissey Road being used by more traffic.
Heavy vehicles are being told to follow a diversion of around 20 miles via Bodmin.
Bus companies and the emergency services have been informed of the closure and are making alternative arrangements.