WARNINGS of significant traffic disruption and delays ahead have been issued by St Austell Police.
Drivers are being warned about the potential for snarl-ups when the A391 distributor road is closed for much of May for resurfacing between the Scredda roundabout and Holmbush Road.
The works are due to start on May 6 and continue until May 30 with diversions in place and traffic due to increase on Tregonnissey Road, Treverbyn Road, Slades Road and Truro Road. Police are urging drivers to plan journey times accordingly.
They also fear drivers will use narrow lanes around Trethurgy, Tregrehan, Luxulyan and Scredda in an attempt to avoid disruption which will cause bottlenecks and snarl-ups. They warn there is the likelihood of HGVs getting stuck in the lanes.