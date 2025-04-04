DRIVERS and residents are being warning of significant disruption ahead as a main road in St Austell is closed for nearly a month.
The A391 on the east side of the town is to shut for major resurfacing work from May 6 to May 30.
The road will be closed off between the Scredda roundabout and Holmbush Road and diversions will be put in place. Heavy vehicles are being told to follow a diversion of around 20 miles via Bodmin.
Bus companies and the emergency services have been informed and will be making alternative arrangements.
To ease traffic flow during the closure, a clearway zone will be in force on Treverbyn Road, Slades Road, Tregonissey Road and Truro Road. This means parking will not be permitted from Monday to Friday between 7.30am and 9.30am and between 2.30pm and 6pm. Households and businesses affected by these clearway zones are being sent more information. Other measures to ease traffic flow including additional clearway zones may be added if needed.
There will be access across the A391 Carclaze, Bethel and Boscoppa roundabouts between May 6 and May 14 from 7am to 7pm. Access from the Scredda roundabout to the nearby industrial estate will be maintained throughout the closure.
Cornwall Council head of transport and environment Bryan Skinner said: “We need to resurface the A391 to improve road safety and address its deteriorating condition. By investing in these essential improvements now, we will also reduce maintenance costs and disruption in the future.
“Given the importance of the A391, we know the project will disrupt local traffic and we have developed diversion plans prioritising safety and efficiency while ensuring they are the least disruptive possible. This is to ensure we finish this important project efficiently and we will be working extended hours to complete the work as soon as possible.”