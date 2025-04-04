To ease traffic flow during the closure, a clearway zone will be in force on Treverbyn Road, Slades Road, Tregonissey Road and Truro Road. This means parking will not be permitted from Monday to Friday between 7.30am and 9.30am and between 2.30pm and 6pm. Households and businesses affected by these clearway zones are being sent more information. Other measures to ease traffic flow including additional clearway zones may be added if needed.