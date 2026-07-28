MOTORISTS are being warned to prepare for three weeks of overnight disruption on the A38 near Saltash as a major programme of improvement works gets under way at the busy Stoketon Cross and Trematon Lane junction.
Montel Civil Engineering has confirmed that night-time traffic management will be in place between Thursday, July 30 and Friday, August 21, to allow resurfacing, drainage upgrades and the installation of new Vodafone ducting across the junction.
The work has been split into two phases to minimise disruption during the day.
The first phase will take place on Thursday, July 30 and Friday, July 31, when four-way temporary traffic lights will be in operation while resurfacing is carried out.
The second phase will run on weeknights only from Monday, August 3 until Friday, August 21, with overnight traffic management in place between 8pm and 5am to enable the remaining work to be completed safely.
As part of the scheme, engineers will excavate sections of the existing carriageway to install new drainage before resurfacing the road. New Vodafone ducting will also be laid across the junction as part of the project.
Montel Civil Engineering said the improvements are essential and have been scheduled overnight to reduce the impact on motorists during the busiest periods of the day.
A spokesperson said: “We appreciate your patience and understanding while these essential improvements are carried out. Every effort will be made to minimise disruption, and we apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.”
Drivers using the A38 through Saltash are being urged to plan ahead, allow extra time for journeys and expect delays while the restrictions are in place.
Montel Civil Engineering has thanked residents, businesses and road users for their continued patience during the works and said every effort will be made to complete the improvements as quickly and safely as possible.
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