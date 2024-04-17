A DRIVER was taken to hospital after a three-car crash on the A38.
The road was closed for over an hour after the collision, which took place between Carkeel Roundabout and the Notter Bridge turn off.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police were called at around 5.25pm on Tuesday, April 16 following reports of a three vehicle collision on the A38 at Saltash.
"The road was closed while recovery took place. One driver went to hospital as a precaution. It is not believed any of those involved suffered serious injuries.
"The road was reopened by 6.40pm. "