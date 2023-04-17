The Cornwall College Group (TCCG) will host a free half-day soil conference on Saturday, May 27, at The Eden Project, to discover how working with soils can bring about meaningful positive changes in our lives.
The Down to Earth Soil Conference, specifically designed for agriculture professionals and farm owners, promises to provide valuable insights into the future of soil management.
Featuring guest speaker Professor Andrew Neal, a renowned micro-biologist and research scientist, attendees will learn about the positive impact that working with soils can have on their businesses and the environment.
The conference is also an opportunity to network with like-minded professionals, and build valuable connections within the industry.
This event is part-funded by the European Social Fund through the Business Clusters project, and with limited places available, attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their spot.
The conference will take place from 10am in the Green Build Hub at The Eden Project, on Saturday, May 27.
Visit: www.cornwall.ac.uk/events/down-to-earth-soil-conference/ to register Down to Earth Soil Conference – Cornwall College.