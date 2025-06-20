THERE’S a bumper crop of gardens opening for the National Garden Scheme (NGS) at the weekend of Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29.
The NGS gives visitors unique access to 71 of the best private gardens in Cornwall and every visit from members of the public supports the work of amazing health and nursing charities.
Money raised from entrance charges and refreshments goes to a range of health and nursing charities such as Marie Curie, Macmillan Cancer Care and Parkinson's UK.
List of gardens opening next weekend:
Saturday, June 28
- Lostwithiel is hosting a garden safari with seven individual gardens opening around the town from 11am to 4.30pm. They are full of inspiration as to what can be achieved in a small space. Collect a map from Llawnroc and follow the yellow signs. Home-made teas are being served at three of the gardens.
- Trelan, Lelant on Saturday afternoon for the final opportunity this year to see the towering echiums in this fabulous garden, which is full of surprises and has a distinctly tropical feel.
- Opening both afternoons are two stunning, contrasting gardens; The Old Vicarage, Talland Bay and Roseland House, Chacewater. The Old Vicarage is a vibrant four acre garden situated next to Talland Church and has stunning coastal views. Roseland House is a one acre garden full of colour and scent with an emphasis on roses and clematis.
Sunday, June 29
- For a stunning display of roses and other perfumed plants, Firste Parke, Callington is a must. There is a cutting garden where flowers are grown for drying, together with a productive kitchen garden. Opening at 11am.
- Lametton Mill, Liskeard is a newly created garden, planted in 2023 on the site of a former Mill. It has been skilfully designed with a variety of young specimen trees, herbaceous borders, peonies, roses and a pond. The garden is on a gentle slope and has been laid out on different levels with several seating areas. Opening at 11am.
- Sliggon Field, Wadebridge, also opening on Monday, June 30, has several distinct areas and is set out on different levels which are all connected by a network of gravel pathways. The garden features herbaceous borders, a copse, lawns, mature bushes, tree ferns, raised beds for vegetables, a wild area and wood ferns. Opening at 11am.
- Boscrowan, Penzance is opening from 2 to 6pm, which the owners have transformed from a derelict market garden into a fabulous, wildlife-friendly garden, which is a riot of colour, with roses and perennials. One unusual feature of the garden is an antique, revolving summerhouse, which has been lovingly restored and can be gently rotated to follow the sunshine.
- Gwythria, Penzance, open from 2 to 5pm, is a beautiful, three acre artistic garden with meadows, wildlife ponds, ornamental borders and productive vegetable garden. Visitors should pre-book online in advance.
For more information about the National Garden Scheme, visit: findagarden.ngs.org.uk
