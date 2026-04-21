It is being organised by the leisure centre operator which is contracted to run the majority of Cornwall’s public leisure centres in partnership with a specialist charity and the football association which promotes and oversees football in the Duchy.
GLL, which trades in Cornwall under the ‘Better’ brand, has launched the weekly Disability Football Club at Bodmin Leisure Centre in partnership with Cornwall Football Association and The Brandon Trust.
Sessions are held every Tuesday between 2pm and 3pm and are open to those aged 16 and over, with a broad range of learning, physical and sensory disabilities.
The sessions are led by qualified Brandon Trust football coaches, with the new club representing an expansion of the partnership’s first club at St Austell Leisure Centre.
Operating under the Better brand, GLL is the not-for-profit social enterprise that runs nine leisure centres in Cornwall on behalf of the council.
“We’ve had such a great response in St Austell and interest in setting up in Bodmin,” said Rory Jarvis, from The Brandon Trust. “Our partnership with Better and Cornwall FA is having a positive impact on our clients.”
Pan-disability football is an inclusive small-sided game that welcomes diverse impairments and focuses on participation, enjoyment, social connection and skill development.
“We believe in flexible, inclusive and accessible playing opportunities for everyone, and are committed to delivering a range of opportunities for players with a disability to access football at various levels across the county,” said Chloe Harris, Cornwall FA Women, girls and disability football development officer.
“We’ve been working with GLL to develop football opportunities in Cornwall over the last three years and are delighted to see this new club opening in Bodmin.”
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