In the time since, we have involved ourselves with many local and traders organisations and regularly support many local events including Liskeard Show, The RNLI Raft Race, The Pelynt Young Farmers Tractor Run, the Christmas Lights in both towns and many more.
A fabulous example of this was held at The Hannafore Point Hotel on April 16.
The Inner Wheel Fashion Show brought together Willow Boutique and Jane Louise (Cornwall) both of Liskeard and Quirky Boutique of Looe for a sell-out evening of music, entertainment and, of course, glamorous ladies-wear.
As the last event for the year, club President Sue Unterrainer was keen to ensure it was going to be a huge success.
Around 80 guests filled the Ballroom for the start of the two-part show, which started with models representing Willow Boutique, and Amanda Deegan, sashaying along the 'catwalk' in stunning outfits.
This was followed by some glamorous 'occasion wear' dresses and accessories courtesy of Jane Louise and her team.
Finally we had Juliet Doolan with her collection of 'Quirky' clothing.
We were on hand to provide PA, music and compere duties for the evening with the absolutely necessary cue cards on hand!
Charities that benefit from Inner Wheel events are Cancer Research, Motor Neurone Disease Association and Cornwall Air Ambulance.
A fabulous evening that included a musical interlude with Juliet singing her own music accompanied by her mother Brenda on the piano and a charity raffle.
An event that brought together new and established ladies clothing boutiques and brands from both Liskeard and Looe, a collaboration we hope to encourage with similar events in the near future.
RNLI Raft Race
This years' event, organised by Looe Boat Owners Association together with Looe RNLI, will take place on June 21 at 11am.
We have been invited to provide PA, motivational music and crowd-commentary for the event.
The event is free to attend as a spectator and is expected to draw a huge and enthusiastic crowd.
Those wishing to enter either the adult or junior race should visit the Looe RNLI website.
Quiz Night at Hannafore Point Hotel
April 24 sees an all-star team of your favourite presenters vying to take first prize in this important fundraising event on behalf of The Edwina Hannaford Skatepark appeal.
The evening which starts at 6.30pm is being hosted by Quiz Master Purdy and tickets are £6 each with teams of six encouraged.
Kim Spencer, on behalf of Looe Wheeled Sports Facility appeal said: "If we don't raise the money then we can't build it and there is no plan B! We have a once in a generation opportunity here to deliver real change for the young people of our town."
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