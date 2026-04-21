A main road in Looe has been blocked after a car flipped onto its roof earlier this afternoon (Tuesday, April 21).
Emergency crews were called to the scene of the overturned car which crashed on Marine Drive, where it becomes Hannaford Road.
As a result the route, which runs alongside East Looe River, was closed in both directions while police and fire crews recovered the vehicle which had collided with parked cars.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: "We were called at around 1.55pm on Tuesday 21 April following a report of a car on its roof in Marine Drive, West Looe.
"It was reported the vehicle also collided with parked cars. Nobody was injured. The vehicle has been recovered."
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