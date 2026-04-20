AN iconic former café and nightclub in the centre of Liskeard is set to go under the hammer next month.
With a substantial total floor area of 731 sq m, the freehold property carries a guide price of £95,000 plus.
Auction appraiser James Lofthouse described the site as an “iconic and commanding commercial premises” in a prime town-centre position.
He said: “This property was previously used as a café and nightclub. The property offers great versatility to suit many different uses, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”
The building benefits from pedestrian access via West Street, as well as separate vehicle access from The Parade, adding to its development potential.
Moghhe became a popular venue after transforming the former Carlton Suite into a lively social hub, hosting events and creating a new nightlife destination in Liskeard.
Announcing the sale last month, a spokesperson for the business said changing personal circumstances had forced the move.
They said: “It’s been an amazing journey over the eighteen months, transforming The Carlton Suite into Moghhe and creating a vibrant community hub in Liskeard. The business has had a huge impact on Liskeard. We want to thank everyone in the community for their support.”
Meanwhile, a second South East Cornwall lot is also up for grabs in the same auction.
A parcel of land in Shutta Lane, Shutta Road, Looe, has been listed with a freehold guide price of £5,000 to £7,000.
The elevated site measures around 0.04 hectares (0.09 acres) and sits within walking distance of the town centre and harbour.
Bidding on both lots, via the Clive Emson Auctioneers website, closes on May 7.
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