CREWS from Cornwall Fire and Rescue rescued a man who was trapped in a car in moving flood water yesterday (February 21).
Crews members from Liskeard and Bodmin, along with specialist water rescue crew from Bude attended to the man who was trapped approximately halfway along Draynes Valley in slow moving knee deep water.
A spokesperson from Cornwall Fire and Rescue said: “Crews used a general purpose line to stabilise the vehicle and stop it from moving further. Bude water rescue team used an inflatable boat to rescue the casualty. Once rescued the male was left in the care of ambulance.”
It has been reported that due to the difficult and dangerous location of the vehicle, it has been left in situ to be recovered when water levels recede.
A spokesperson continued: “Cornwall Highways have been requested to close access to this location at this time.”