SEX OFFENCES
SCOTT MACFARLANE, 51, of NFA pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to raping a woman at Newquay between 2020 and 2025. He was released on conditional bail not to go to an area of Newquay or contact three females and a man and he must live and sleep at Chough House, Truro. His trial fixed for 4 January 2027.
DENNIS O’NEIL, 51, of Higher Tower Road, Newquay pleaded guilty to failing to comply with notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act by failing to notify police within three days of his release from custody. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.
LEWIS WHEELER, 29, of Crantock Street, Newquay pleaded guilty to threatening to share intimate photographs of a woman at St Columb on 15 July. He will be sentenced on 12 June.
BENJAMIN COOPER, 20, of Tremellyn Road, Mitchell has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with raping and sexually assaulting a woman at Newquay in 2022. His case was listed for 27 March.
SCOTT MELNICK, 37, of Fore Street, St Dennis was found not guilty at Truro Crown Court of raping and engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged between 13 to 15 at St Austell between 2014 and 2017 and exposing his genitals intending to cause alarm or distress.
JOSHUA BEST, 31, of Roslyn Close, St Austell who was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of raping a woman at St Austell in June 2022 has been sent to prison for 90 months.
MARK MCILWAINE, 49, of Elizabeth Court, St Austell was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of sexually assaulting a woman and causing her to engage in a non-penetrative sexual activity without her consent at Bodmin in February 2022. He will be sentenced on 10 April.
JOSHUA HOBSON, 35, of HMP Wandsworth, has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with making indecent images of children including 145 of the most serious Category A, 87 Category B and 59 Category C at St Austell between September 2021 and June 2024. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 31 March.
JACK GREEN, 20, of Devonshire Road, Rochdale has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with making indecent images of a child at an address in Bodmin in July 2024. His case was listed for 2 April and he was released on conditional bail not to have any unsupervised contact with any person aged under 18 and, if supervised, that person must be aware of the investigation.
ROBERT MCVALE, 56, of Meadow Place, Bodmin has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with sexually assaulting a woman at Bodmin on 25 August. His case was listed for 27 March.
REGINALD DIXON, 63, of Pine Tree Avenue, Canterbury pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to raping a girl aged under 16 at Torpoint between 1988 and 1991. His trial was fixed for 16 November and he was released on unconditional bail.
REECE WEBBER, 23, of The Pods, Truro was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of raping a woman at Launceston in 2019. He was sent to prison for three years and six months.
YORDAN STANCHEV, 26, of NFA, Launceston pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to sexually assaulting a woman at Hurdon Road, Launceston on 25 January. He was remanded in custody because he is a foreign national and represents a flight risk and will be sentenced on 2 April.
OBSCENE ARTICLE
SIMON HAND, 41, of West Downs Court, Downs Road, Looe has been sent to prison for 15 months after he was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of publishing an obscene article in a WhatsApp conversation between April 2022 and May 2024 at Looe.
ASSAULT
CLAIRE STANYER, 51, of Cross Close, Newquay had a warrant issued for her arrest when she failed to turn up to Bodmin magistrates’ court to answer a charge of assaulting a paramedic at Cliff Road, Newquay on 12 July.
AMELIA GOLDSMITH, 21, of Treloggan Road, Newquay pleaded not guilty to assaulting a police officer at Quintrell Downs on 25 July. She will stand trial on 17 June.
THOMAS MOFFAT, 35, of Pendeen Place, Pargolla Road, Newquay pleaded guilty to assaulting two police officers and using threatening behaviour at Newquay on 20 July and obstructing two police officers and damaging the inside of a police van at Newquay on 21 July. Because he was in breach of a suspended sentence he was committed to Truro Crown Court for sentence on 26 March
ADAM SEARLE, 48, of Craven Arms, Shropshire pleaded guilty to assaulting a man at Aldi in Newquay on 30 November. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
PAUL LYNN, 36, of Porth Bean Court, Porth Bean Road, Newquay pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Treliske Hospital on 3 March. He was given a community order and has to pay £100 compensation, a £120 fine, £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
CHRISTOPHER WHITEHEAD, 43, of Edgcumbe Avenue, Newquay pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm at Newquay on 13 October. He was given a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years and has to do 200 hours unpaid work.
MAX BURROUGH, 26, of Morrab Court, Pargolla Road, Newquay was found not guilty when the prosecution offered no evidence at Truro Crown Court of assaulting a woman at Saltash on 29 December occasioning her actual bodily harm.
HARRY COLE, 25, of Kernick Close, St Stephens changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with strangling a woman at College Green, St Austell on 28 July and 4 September. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting her at an address in Plymouth on 26 September. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison and was made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim until 26 February 2033.
SCOTT QUIGLEY, 34, of Bridge Road, St Austell pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a man in St Austell in May 2024 occasioning him actual bodily harm. He will stand trial on 6 July.
GARON WHICHELOW, 51, of The Queens Head, St Austell pleaded guilty to assaulting a man at St Austell on 23 June. He will be sentenced on 10 March.
DANIEL QUADLING, 38, of Drake Avenue, Ivybridge has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a man occasioning him actual bodily harm, strangling a second man, assaulting a third man and assaulting a woman at Priory Park, Bodmin on 26 July. His case was listed for 27 March. He was released on conditional bail not to contact three men and two women.
ANTHONY CUMMINGS, 40, of Foxglove Road, Bodmin has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a woman on 11 February and, between 8 September and 28 February, stalking a woman by unwanted constant abusive and threatening calls, social media messages and text messages. On at least two occasions his victim feared that violence would be used against her. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 31 March.
THOMAS CARDER, 54, of Cosgarne Hall, Truro Road, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a woman on West Street, Liskeard on 25 February, assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm at a flat in Camborne and assaulting a police officer at Camborne Police Station on 10 January. His case was listed for 27 March and he was released on conditional bail to live and sleep at Cosgarne Hall, not to enter an area of Liskeard which will be monitored with a GPS tag and not to contact his alleged victim.
ELLA TERRELL, 22, of Old School Road, Plymouth has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a woman at Pelynt last March occasioning her actual bodily harm. Her case was listed for 20 March.
AMBER WILSON, 26, of Treheath Road, Dobwalls pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a traffic officer outside Rose Cottage, Clapper Bridge, Saltash; to dangerous driving on narrow lanes between Pillaton and Clapper Bridge and failing to stop her vehicle on 22 January. She was remanded in custody for pre-sentence reports.
BRAD LENTON, 30, of Travelodge, Saltash pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Prince Philip Road, St Stephens, Launceston on 21 November. He was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and ordered to have treatment for his alcohol use. He has to pay the officer £250 compensation, a £154 surcharge and £135 costs.
MATTHEW PENFOUND, 19, of Broadclose Hill, Bude pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting two men occasioning them actual bodily harm, assaulting a woman and inflicting grievous bodily harm on a third man at St Olafs Road, Stratton on 18 July as well as possessing a knife and a baseball bat in a public place. He was given a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years and must do 150 hours unpaid work.
CASEY FOSTER, 22, of St Catherines Hill, Launceston pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and assaulting a second man occasioning him actual bodily harm at Launceston in July 2024. She was sent to prison for 45 months.
DRUG CRIME
GEORGI GEORGIEV, 19, of NFA, Newquay pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to possessing 1.193 grams of cocaine with intent to supply at Newquay on 17 January. He was sent to prison for 24 months.
ADAM JENSEN-LEE, 44, of Little Cosgarne, Truro Road, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with possessing opioids namely Buprenorphine at Truro on 28 April. His case was listed for 2 April.
AFFRAY
TOMMY BOTTRILL, 28, of Evenden Court, Torpoint changed his plea to guilty at Truro Crown Court on a charge of threatening unlawful violence towards two men at Torpoint in October 2022. He was given a community order and must have drug rehabilitation treatment. He has to pay a £114 surcharge.
STALKING
MARK BENNEY, 53, of Blowing House Close, St Austell pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to stalking a woman involving fear of violence on at least two occasions via email between March 2024 and June 2025. The court heard he made threats to harm her and to track her down via the electoral register and sent her emails calling her an evil woman and disgusting and demonstrated obsessive behaviour towards her including saying ‘never have I felt like killing more than this (her name).’ He was given an eight-month prison sentence suspended for 24 months and put on a curfew to remain at his home between 7pm and 7am until 26 April. He was also made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim until 26 February 2031.
HARASSMENT
STUART RESCORLA, 36, of Gwindra Road, St Stephen pleaded not guilty to harassing a couple between 10 April and 11 January. He is alleged to have put debris including dog faeces and cigarette butts in their garden, damaged a gate and trees, verbally abused them, played loud music, stared at the woman and put a note through their door threatening the man. The case was adjourned until 20 April and he was released on conditional bail not to enter an address in Gwindra Road or contact a man or woman or anyone at their address and he must not enter or leave his address through the back garden unless it is a 999 emergency.
CONTROLLING BEHAVIOUR
FRANCIS BELLO, 58, of Woodland Way, Gunnislake pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to engaging in controlling behaviour between 2021 and 2025. He pleaded not guilty to assaulting his victim on 25 February – this was discharged when the prosecution offered no evidence. He was given a 12-month prison sentence suspended for 24 months and made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim until 26 February 2031.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
RYAN WALSH, 34, of Trethiggey Crescent, Quintrell Downs was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 4 March not to threaten or contact a woman or enter an address in Newquay.
FRAUD
MATTHEW POLLARD, 32, of Pengover Park, Liskeard pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation when he presented himself as a builder and took a deposit of £2014.94 without completing the work at Downderry between December 2024 and January 2025. He will be sentenced on 5 June.
BURGLARY
MATTHEW VINCENT, 46, of NFA, Camelford pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to entering Juliots Well Holiday Park at Camelford as a trespasser in July 2024 and stealing property. His trial will be on 26 May.
THEFT
JOSHUA PIPER WILSON, 26, of Tower Road, Newquay pleaded guilty to stealing from numerous shops in Liskeard. He was given a community order to have treatment for his drug use, put on a curfew to remain at his home and was made subject to a three-year criminal behaviour order not to enter or loiter around any commercial premises in Cornwall when requested to leave by staff. He is also banned from entering Liskeard town. He was ordered to compensate the shops he stole from and pay £85 costs.
LEWIS MAPSTONE, 34, of Polwhele Road, Newquay pleaded guilty to stealing toiletries worth £71.50 from Tesco in St Austell on 6 October. He was ordered to pay compensation.
KIRSTY PEARCE, 44, of Minorca Lane, Bugle pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol and phone cables from Morrisons Filling Station in Penzance on 26 February. She was in breach of a suspended sentence and committed to Truro Crown Court for sentence on 26 March on conditional bail not to enter Morrisons Filling Station in Penzance.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
CALLUM HOWARD, 28, of Dukes Court, Roche pleaded guilty to damaging a bin and window at Penzance belonging to Great Western Railway on 4 February. He was ordered to pay £700 compensation and £85 costs.
OFFENSIVE COMMUNICATIONS
LEWIS WHEELER, 29, of Crantock Street, Newquay pleaded guilty to sending grossly offensive/indecent messages and damaging walls and a toilet seat at St Columb between 14 and 19 July and possessing 4.76 grams of cannabis on 19 July. He will be sentenced on 12 June.
DAVID MALONE, 54, of Clifton Villa, East Street, Newquay pleaded guilty to sending a message of an indecent, obscene or menacing character at Newquay on 29 June. He will be sentenced on 12 June.
DRUGS
ADAM JENSEN-LEE, 44, of Little Cosgarne, Truro Road, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with possessing cocaine at Truro last April. His case was listed for 2 April.
ANIMAL CRUELTY
ELLEN GIBSON, 23, of Ropery Close, Kilham, Driffield pleaded not guilty to between 13 December 2024 and 13 April 2025 at Trekenning Tourist Park, Newquay being a person jointly concerned with Jordan Wood caused unnecessary suffering to a Labrador known as Chance by failing to take steps to prevent suffering by failing to provide prompt and effect professional veterinary care for his head injuries. She is also charged with failing to exercise reasonable care and supervision to protect him from harm committed by another person that caused the animal to suffer. And, at Trekenning Tourist Park, between 22 June and 8 August last year, together with Jordan Wood, she caused unnecessary suffering to a cat known as Casper by failing to provide veterinary care for his head and eye injuries and permitted the cat to suffer when she failed to take steps to ensure he did not suffer from the actions of another person. She will stand trial on 10 July.
CAUSED SERIOUS INJURY
ANTONY BLIGHT, 44, of Tor View, Tregadillett has been banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to a man by driving a Mercedes Sprinter without due care and attention on Chapel Road, Truscott on 14 July. He was fined £1969 and ordered to pay a £788 surcharge and £85 costs.
DRIVING WHILST DISQUALIFIED
AMBER WILSON, 26, of Treheath Road, Dobwalls pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to driving whilst disqualified on unnamed roads between Pillaton and Clapper Bridge, Saltash on 22 January. Because of her previous record and character and the fact that she was on a suspended sentence when the offence was committed, she was remanded in custody for pre-sentence reports.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
MATTHEW CLARK, 45, of Seascape Lodge, Tolcarne Road, Newquay changed his plea to guilty when he admitted being in charge of a car at Marsh Mill Village, Thornton-Cleveleys in March 2024 with 81 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was fined £461, had ten points put on his licence and was ordered to pay £135 costs.
TRISTAN BERESFORD, 37, of Mountbatten Road, Penwithick pleaded not guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis whilst being investigated by police for a traffic offence at Bugle on 8 February. He will stand trial on 3 June.
ALAN HEGARTY, 67, of Sycamore Court, Foxhole pleaded guilty to driving a Land Rover on the A3058 at St Stephen on 18 November with 60 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 36 months, fined £200 and ordered to pay a £80 surcharge and £85 costs.
LEE MURPHY, 34, of Mount Terrace, St Blazey Gate pleaded guilty to driving on the A391 at Lockengate on 26 October with 328 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £750 and ordered to pay a £300 surcharge and £85 costs.
STEVEN POWELL, 41, of Church Street, Tywardreath pleaded guilty to driving on Grenville Road, Lostwithiel last July with 137 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of urine exceeding the limit of 107. He was banned from driving for 12 months which will be reduced by three months if he completes a course, fined £375 and ordered to pay a £150 surcharge and £135 costs.
PATRICK DUNN, 60, of Causley Close, Launceston pleaded guilty to driving in the Co-op car park on the Newport Industrial Estate, Launceston on 10 February with 58 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 16 months which will be reduced by 16 weeks if he completes a course, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
USED PHONE WHEN DRIVING
ROBERT DARNOWSKI, 50, of Scarne Lake Gardens, Launceston has been banned from driving for six months with a totting disqualification after he pleaded guilty to using a handheld phone on St Thomas Road, Launceston on 22 July. He was fined £307 and ordered to pay a £123 surcharge and £90 costs.
NO LICENCE
ROGER HILLMAN, 60, of Cannon Terrace, Liskeard pleaded guilty to driving on the A38 at Bodmin on Christmas Day after his driving licence had been refused/revoked on account of disability. He was fined £40 and had three points put on his licence.
SPEEDING
RICHARD HOPE, 69, of Dymond Court, Bodmin pleaded guilty to speeding on the B3271 in Saltash on 19 March. He was given a six-month points disqualification, fined £215 and ordered to pay a £86 surcharge and £85 costs.
GRAHAM BEST, 60, of Pethybridge Drive, Bodmin has been banned from driving for six months under the totting procedure after he pleaded guilty to speeding in Milton Abbot, Devon on 21 January. He was fined £232 and ordered to pay £90 costs.
MAHMOUD MOADDEL, 71, of Anvil Road, Camelford has been banned from driving for six months as a points disqualification after he got caught speeding on the A30 at Carland Cross on 29 December. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £90 costs.
