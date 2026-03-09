ELLEN GIBSON, 23, of Ropery Close, Kilham, Driffield pleaded not guilty to between 13 December 2024 and 13 April 2025 at Trekenning Tourist Park, Newquay being a person jointly concerned with Jordan Wood caused unnecessary suffering to a Labrador known as Chance by failing to take steps to prevent suffering by failing to provide prompt and effect professional veterinary care for his head injuries. She is also charged with failing to exercise reasonable care and supervision to protect him from harm committed by another person that caused the animal to suffer. And, at Trekenning Tourist Park, between 22 June and 8 August last year, together with Jordan Wood, she caused unnecessary suffering to a cat known as Casper by failing to provide veterinary care for his head and eye injuries and permitted the cat to suffer when she failed to take steps to ensure he did not suffer from the actions of another person. She will stand trial on 10 July.