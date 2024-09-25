COUNCILLORS have voted to demand the government halts its planned changes to the Winter Fuel Allowance after a debate at a meeting of the full Cornwall Council.
A motion calling for the authority to run an awareness campaign to maximise uptake of pensions credit, and to endorse a letter from the council to the Chancellor calling for her to reconsider the policy was introduced by Cllr Leigh Frost.
It was widely supported by councillors, with 53 votes for, and just three votes against.
Cllr Linda Taylor, leader of Cornwall Council, had already told the chamber: “When cabinet met last week the issue of the Government’s decision to stop the Winter Fuel Allowance for all pensioners not in receipt of Pensions Credit was raised.
“We were unanimous in raising our fears over the potential impact this disastrous decision may have on our population, with in excess of 100,000 people expected to be affected by the policy in Cornwall alone.
“I therefore resolved to immediately write to the Government to express our dismay at this policy, and to ask them to reconsider. One of our key priorities as a council is to create a Cornwall where people can age well, and this does the opposite of that.
”I have also asked the government to simplify the process of applying for Pensions Credit as a matter of urgency as it is a cumbersome and time-consuming task at present."
During the meeting, which took place in the council chamber at County Hall (Lys Kernow) in Truro, councillors also approved two other motions; one calling for greater controls on access to vapes for children and young adults, and one calling for fairer funding to ease the pressure on creating Education Health and Care Plans (EHCPs).
Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Taylor said: “I am delighted that we have sent a very loud and very clear message to the Government that we want them to reconsider and scrap this unfair policy.
“We have nearly 120,000 people who will be directly affected by this cut, and we will do all we can to protect them. It should not be the some of the most vulnerable people in our society who are being targeted by this Government.
“I also found it noticeable today to hear the phrase ‘fair funding’ raised time and time again, and we have reiterated our call to the Government issued after July’s full council meeting to address this issue.
“The people of Cornwall deserve better, and we will continue to fight for them.”