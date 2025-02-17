COUNCILLORS in Morval have hit out at trespassers who have reportedly damaged equipment at the village’s new play park — even though it has yet to open to the public.
Three adults and a young person have been seen entering the site of the £200,000-plus park at Farriers Way in Widegates without permission and using play items which have yet to be fully signed off for use.
Morval Parish Council chairman, Cllr Andy Jackson, said the words ‘highly disappointed’ were inadequate to describe his real feelings of anger and frustration at recent events.
The site has CCTV coverage, primarily for the security of the contractors’ gear and there is also a plethora of signage which indicates that the area is out of bounds to the public at this stage.
“It has come to my attention that members of the public have been going into the play park,” said Cllr Jackson. “This area is still a construction site and the park is not finished.
“The play equipment, though in place, may not be fully secure in the ground as concrete in cold weather takes longer to cure. Use of the equipment before it is ready may lead to accidents and weaken the foundations, rendering the equipment unsafe for children to play on in the future.”
The parish council, whose members say they have seen footage of the perpetrators, will be discussing the matter at their March meeting, where representatives from the local police will also be in attendance.
Businessman Richard Liddle, who was instrumental in helping the parish council get the long-awaited project over the line, urged the public to heed Cllr Jackson’s words.
“We are working hard to get this play park open as soon as possible,” he said. “I checked the site and found a broken swing and evidence of use. I hope everyone can understand that the site remains a building site and unsafe until it is complete, that it has been professionally inspected, and handed over to the parish council.”
Cllr Jackson added: “Going forward the equipment will have to be inspected before being signed-off as safe, including the zipwire, which is not yet at full tension and using it beforehand could damage it.
“I do not want to see people being injured so can I respectfully ask people to stay out of the area until such time as it is completed. If this request is ignored the parish council will seek advice from the police.”
Much like the local councillors, those who live within the community have been angered at the damage caused, several of whom have taken to social media to voice their displeasure.
One wrote: “We have waited so long for this park. Don’t ruin it for others that are waiting patiently for it to open” while another added: “Can’t believe people have already been in and broken something! Pathetic and disgusting.
“Waited years for this wonderful play park for our kids; be awful if it gets ruined.”
Anyone with information is asked to email the Morval Parish Council clerk, Laura Storey at: [email protected]