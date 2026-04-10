TORPOINT is fast becoming the forgotten corner of South East Cornwall – and there will be ‘no easy fixes’ to turn things around.
That’s the view of local county councillor Rob Parsonage, who says the town is facing a growing and deeply interconnected set of challenges.
A string of recent setbacks has brought those concerns into sharp focus. Torpoint Community College confirmed it will freeze Year 12 recruitment this September due to a sharp drop in student numbers, while the YMCA stepped away from the Torpoint & Rame Community Sports Centre, citing an unsustainable financial position.
Frustration has only deepened following the sudden collapse of plans for a long-awaited 3G pitch at the Community College.
Cllr Parsonage acknowledges the issues, saying: “It’s not an easy fix. The earlier news YMCA was to leave Torpoint was already a huge blow to our community. Its facilities were not simply a place for exercise, they were a valued community hub for Torpoint, much like the library.
“The staff exemplified all that is best about community service, helping people recover from illness, injury and incapacity and supporting the well-being of residents across the town.
“Against that backdrop, the announcement from Torpoint Community College head teacher Dr Plumb, while detailed, will be seen by many as yet another blow to our community.
“A significant amount of effort has gone into developing the pitch proposal and securing funding for it. Much of that work has been driven by volunteers and local supporters.
“Their efforts reflected a genuine commitment to improving opportunities for young people, sports clubs and the wider community. For many, this project was about far more than a pitch. It was about investment in Torpoint’s future, about creating opportunity and about showing confidence in our community.”
Cllr Parsonage said he was pleased Torpoint Town Council has ring-fenced existing funding while a way forward is established.
“I will be working with the town council to support the development of community sports facilities for Torpoint and the surrounding area. I will also be seeking a meeting with Torpoint Community College to better understand the challenges it is facing and to offer support in helping find a constructive way forward.
“Torpoint has lost too much already. We must now work together to protect community provision, support local sport and ensure our young people and residents are not left behind.”
However, Cllr Parsonage insists the problems facing Torpoint go far beyond any single project.
Falling birth rates are driving down school rolls across the area, placing increasing strain on education budgets and raising questions about the future of local provision. At the same time, consultations over potential school closures and uncertainty around community facilities are adding to residents’ concerns.
There are also growing pressures linked to infrastructure and affordability, including the long-term financial demands surrounding the Tamar Crossings.
Cllr Parsonage believes the town is now at a critical point, with multiple issues converging at once.
With key services under threat and confidence shaken, he warned reversing the trend will take time – with no quick or simple solutions on the table.
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