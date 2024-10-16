A DROP-in event is set to be held for the residents of Bodmin to hear about proposals for an extra care development which could be coming to the outskirts of the town.
Cornwall Council owned land on Whitestone Road, near to the Bodmin Beacon nature reserve, could be the site of the new development, which would benefit older people.
The event comes amid plans by Cornwall Council and developers Turner and Townsend for further extra care accommodation in the Duchy, with a drop-in event also held to discuss similar plans at Laity House in Liskeard on a different date in order to unveil proposals for the land currently housing an adult education centre there.
There are currently two extra care facilities in Cornwall, in Liskeard and Redruth.
Extra care, also known as assisted living, offers housing for people who are generally aged 55 and over. It gives them the opportunity to live in a home of their own with 24/7 on-site care and support on hand if and when they need it. People who live in Extra Care schemes have their own front door to their own self-contained apartment that includes a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and living room.
Living in extra care housing gives residents independence and choice over their own life. It allows them to remain in control of their finances and social life, maintains privacy, and provides flexible care and support should their needs change.
A drop-in event for residents to view the proposals is being held between 4pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, November 7 at St Mary’s Parish Centre, St Mary’s Road, Bodmin.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Council said: “Cornwall’s population is growing and it is also ageing faster than the UK average. There is growing evidence of a significant supply gap in Cornwall of around 3,800 units of extra care by 2050.
“Extra Care, also known as assisted living offers housing for people who are generally aged 55 and over. It gives you the opportunity to live in a home of your own with 24/7 on-site care and support on hand if and when you need it.
“The Council is looking at ways to increase the number of extra care schemes across Cornwall and one of the locations being considered is on council owned land adjacent to Whitestone Road.
“Come along to the drop-in sessions where members of the team working on the project will be on hand to talk to you about the proposals and answer any questions you may have.
“If you cannot attend the event, you can find out more information about extra care housing in Cornwall at www.cornwall.gov.uk/extracare or you can send any questions you may have directly to [email protected]”