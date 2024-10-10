RESIDENTS in Liskeard have been invited to a drop-in session to discuss plans for the transformation of Laity House in the town.
It is presently the location of the adult education centre in the town.
However, amid efforts from Cornwall Council to address the need for accommodation for a growing elderly population within the Duchy, it could be the site of the latest ‘extra care’ facility.
If the plans proceed, it will be the second such facility in the town, with Passmore Edwards Court, operated by Aster Housing, already operational. The other extra care scheme, of which there is only two in Cornwall at present is located in Redruth.
Extra care, also known as assisted living, offers housing for people who are generally aged 55 and over. It gives them the opportunity to live in a home of their own with 24/7 on-site care and support on hand if and when they need it. People who live in Extra Care schemes have their own front door to their own self-contained apartment that includes a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and living room.
Living in extra care housing gives residents independence and choice over their own life. It allows them to remain in control over your finances and social life, maintains privacy, and provides flexible care and support should their needs change.
A drop-in event for Liskeard will be held on Tuesday, October 22 between 3.30pm and 7pm in the Emily Hobhouse room at Liskeard Public Hall in conjunction with developers Turner and Townsend.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Council said: “Cornwall’s population is growing and it is also ageing faster than the UK average. There is growing evidence of a significant supply gap in Cornwall of around 3,800 units of extra care by 2050.
“Extra Care, also known as assisted living offers housing for people who are generally aged 55 and over. It gives you the opportunity to live in a home of your own with 24/7 on-site care and support on hand if and when you need it.
“The Council is looking at ways to increase the number of extra care schemes across Cornwall and one of the locations being considered is the Laity House site in Liskeard.
“Come along to the drop-in sessions where members of the team working on the project will be on hand to talk to you about the proposals and answer any questions you may have.
“If you cannot attend the event, you can find out more information about extra care housing in Cornwall at www.cornwall.gov.uk/extracare or you can send any questions you may have directly to [email protected]”