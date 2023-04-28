Liskeard town councillors who met last week were happy to agree these three applications, but they’ve deferred a decision on a request from the Sterts Theatre for £5000. Sterts has applied for the cash to be put towards a £55,000 community theatre production ‘The Beast of Bodmin Moor’ which it plans to stage in 2024. In its application it says people from the Liskeard community will be involved as performers, production team members and volunteers, and that the show will continue the theatre’s 40-year history of local community productions. Sterts says it’s applied to other sources of funding as well, and that it would be grateful for any amount of support up to the amount requested.