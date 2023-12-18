Cornwall's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm December 14 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Crowlas traffic signals and convoy working for signing works.
• A30, from 4am September 23 2023 to 6am March 23 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carland Cross to Mitchell contraflow for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme. Variable speed restrictions.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am March 28 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7.30am to 4pm on December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bolventor lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A38, from 9am to 4pm on December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Liskeard Bypass lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 8pm December 18 to 5am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Plusha lane closures for barrier repairs, No access to eastbound, A30 from B3257.
• A38, from 8pm December 18 to 5am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Notter Bridge to Carkeel two-way signals for electrical works.
• A30, from 10pm December 19 to 5am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Crowlas - two-way signals for electrical works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.