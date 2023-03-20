Cornwall's motorists will have 18 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 7pm February 27 to 6am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fivelanes to Two Bridges lane closure/convoy working for resurfacing, No overnight access to/from Blackhill Quarry, junction 13/03/23 - 23/03/23.
• A30, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Crowlas traffic signals and convoy working for signing works.
• A30, from 8pm June 30 2021 to 6am December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Zelah narrow lanes and 50 mph speed limit for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am December 16 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 14 closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A30, from 8pm March 20 to 4am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Cannaframe to Bolventor - lane closure for signs maintenance works.
• A30, from 8pm March 20 to 6am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Carminow Cross (A38) exit slip road closed for drainage works. Diversion via A30 eastbound to Cardinham and return to exit at Callywith.
• A30, from 8pm March 20 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon to Avers junction, Redruth, lane closure for structure inspections.
• A30, from 7am to 4pm on March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Launceston Bypass lane closure for structure maintenance.
• A38, from 7pm March 21 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Trerulefoot traffic signals for signing works.
• A30, from 8pm March 21 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton Cross lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 7am to 4pm on March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Launceston Bypass lane closure for structure maintenance.
• A30, from 7pm March 23 to 6am March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Pennygillam junction, Launceston to Liftondown carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via Link Road, Hurdon Road and A388.
• A38, from midnight, March 27 to 11pm March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Plymouth to Liskeard used by GWR Railway Replacement Buses for Plymouth to St Austell route.
• A30, from 7pm March 27 to 6am March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fivelanes to Plusha lane closure and convoy for carriageway surfacing works.
• A30, from 7pm March 29 to 6am March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Avers junction, Redruth exit slip lane closures for Cornwall Council maintenance works.
• A30, from 8pm March 29 to 6am March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fivelanes carriageway closed for carriageway surfacing works. Diversion via exit and entry slip roads.
• A30, from midnight, April 2 to 11pm October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 St Erth used by GWR Railway Replacement Buses on St Erth to St Ives route.
• A38, from 8pm April 3 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Island Shop to Trerulefoot - Convoy Working for White Lining/Road Markings.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.