Cornwall road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Cornwall's motorists will have 15 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A30, from 8pm June 10 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Colliford Lake to Temple - Convoy Working for White Lining/Road Markings.

• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to midnight, December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.

• A30, from 8pm June 30 2021 to 6am December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Zelah narrow lanes and 50 mph speed limit for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A38, from 8pm June 13 to 5am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Trerulefoot to Twelvewoods Lane closure for barrier Repairs.

• A30, from 7am June 14 to 5pm June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple to Bolventor - Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.

• A30, from 10am June 14 to 6pm June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Four Winds lane closure for Instalcom works.

• A30, from 8pm June 14 to 6am June 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Callywith to Victoria closed, including Carminow and Innis Down entry slip roads. For white lining / road markings. Diversion via A389 and Old Coach Road.

• A30, from 8pm June 15 to 6am June 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Callywith to Innis Down closed, including Carminow entry slip. For white lining / road markings. Diversion via A389 and Old Coach Road to re-join at Victoria.

• A30, from midnight, to 2am on June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Chiverton Cross traffic signals for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.

• A30, from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound and westbound, Chiverton Cross Roundabout - Lane closure Switching for White Lining/Road Marking works.

• A30, from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 between Chiverton Cross and Carland Cross traffic signals for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.

• A30, from 7.30am June 21 to 5pm June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Four Winds lane closure for Cornwall Council works.

• A30, from 8pm June 22 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin Bypass between Four Winds and Callywith convoy working for resurfacing, No access to/from Helland junction on the A30 westbound.

• A30, from 8pm June 23 to 6am June 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin Bypass, Callywith exit slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion via A38 westbound to Innis Downs and then eastbound to Carminow junction.

• A30, from 8pm June 23 to 6am June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions approaching St Erth roundabout - multi-way signals leading to lane closures for road marking renewal.