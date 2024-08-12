Cornwall's motorists will have 17 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 7pm August 8 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Chiverton Cross to Avers junction, Redruth, carriageway closure for road markings, diversion for light vehicles via B3277, minor road through Blackwater and A3047, HGV diversion via A390, A39, A393 and A3047.
• A38, from 7.30pm August 5 to 4am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Trerulefoot to Carkeel two-way lights for drainage.
And a further 15 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm August 12 to 6am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 St Erth roundabout lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 8pm August 12 to 4am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Carminow to Callywith - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 8pm August 12 to 6am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Carminow Cross exit slip road closure for surveys, diversion via A30 eastbound to Cardinham Down, then westbound to Callywith and A38.
• A30, from 7pm August 13 to 6am August 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Roseworthy lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm August 14 to 6am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Roseworthy lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Notter Bridge to Landrake, two-way traffic lights for survey works.
• A30, from 11pm August 14 to 6am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Carminow Cross entry slip road closure for surveys, diversion via A38 and A30 eastbound to Cardinham Down.
• A30, from 7pm August 15 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 8pm August 15 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Bodmin between exit slip to A30 and Carminow Cross roundabout carriageway closure for surveys, westbound, diversion via A30 westbound to Innis Downs, then eastbound to exit at Carminow Cross, eastbound, light vehicle diversion via Carminow Road, B3268 and Turfdown Road, eastbound, HGV diversion via A30, A388 and A38.
• A30, from 8pm August 15 to 4am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Summercourt lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 7pm August 16 to 6am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bodmin Bypass lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm August 16 to 6am August 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Avers junction, Redruth, to Scorrier carriageway closure for road markings, diversion for light vehicles via A3047, HGV diversion via A3047, A393, A39 and A390 to Chiverton Cross.
• A30, from 7pm August 19 to 6am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin Bypass lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm August 20 to 6am August 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Millpool lane closures for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm August 22 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Colliford Lake lane closures and convoy working for road markings.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.