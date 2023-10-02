Cornwall's motorists will have 15 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from midnight, April 2 to 11pm October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 St Erth used by GWR Railway Replacement Buses on St Erth to St Ives route.
• A30, from 8pm September 25 to 5am October 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 between Carland Cross and Mitchell traffic signals for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 4am September 23 2023 to 6am March 23 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carland Cross to Mitchell contraflow for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme. Variable speed restrictions.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am March 28 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 11 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm October 2 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 7pm October 2 to 4am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Canon's Town traffic signals for repairs.
• A30, from 7pm October 2 to 6am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tavistock Road, junction (A388), Launceston exit slip road closure for Cornwall Council works, diversion via A30 to Liftondown and A388.
• A30, from 7pm October 2 to 6am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Newtown roundabout, Longrock, lane closures for Cornwall Council maintenance works.
• A38, from 7.30pm October 2 to 6am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Tideford to Haylake. 2-way signals for drainage works.
• A38, from 8am to 3pm on October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Menheniot - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 7.30pm October 3 to 6am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Landrake to Stoketon Cross. 2-way signals for drainage works.
• A30, from 8pm October 3 to 4am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Bolventor - lane closures for safety barrier repairs.
• A30, from 7pm October 6 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Indian Queens lane closures for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm October 9 to 6am October 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Carland Cross carriageway closures for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme. No access to the westbound, A30 west of Mitchell, westbound, diversion via A3058 from Summercourt, A392 and A3075 to Chiverton Cross. Reverse for eastbound.
• A30, from 7pm October 16 to 7am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Pennygillam, Launceston lane closure for Wildanet. Traffic signals on exit slip road.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.