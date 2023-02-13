Cornwall's motorists will have 37 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 7pm January 9 to 6am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bolventor to Fivelanes convoy working for resurfacing.
• A30, from 7pm February 9 to 6am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Pennygillam junction, Launceston to Liftondown carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via Link Road, Hurdon Road and A388.
• A30, from 8pm February 6 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Carland Cross lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 8pm June 30 2021 to 6am December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Zelah narrow lanes and 50 mph speed limit for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am December 16 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 32 closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A30, from 9am February 13 to 4pm February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 northbound, Pool - Tolvaddon (A3047) to Redruth - Avers (A3047) lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 8pm February 13 to 6am February 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 both directions St Erth to Newtown Roundabout closed for carriageway surfacing works. Access maintained for local residents. Diversion via B3301, B3302 and A394.
• A30, from 7pm February 14 to 6am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound and westbound, Temple to Bolventor lane closure for safety barrier repairs.
• A30, from 7pm February 14 to 5am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Summercourt lane closure for Instalcom.
• A30, from 8pm February 14 to 6am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fivelanes entry slip road closed for carriageway surfacing works. Diversion via A30 westbound to Cannaframe and return.
• A38, from 9pm February 14 to 6am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Horningtops to Liskeard lane closure for barrier repair.
• A30, from 9am to 2pm on February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Victoria - lane closure for horticulture works.
• A30, from 9am February 15 to 4pm February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 southbound, Carminow Cross to Innes Down lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm February 15 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Launceston, Pennygillam, junction exit and entry slip road closures and convoy working for resurfacing, exit slip road diversion via A30 eastbound to Tavistock Road, junction and return, entry slip road diversion via A30 westbound to Trebursye.
• A30, from 7pm February 15 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fivelanes to Plusha lane closure and convoy for carriageway surfacing works.
• A30, from 7pm February 15 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound and westbound, Carminow Cross to Callywith lane closure for safety barrier repairs.
• A30, from 8pm February 15 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fivelanes carriageway closed for carriageway surfacing works. Diversion via exit and entry slip roads.
• A30, from 9pm February 15 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions Redruth to Pool lane closures for barrier repair.
• A30, from 7pm February 16 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Callywith to Cardinham lane closure for safety barrier repairs.
• A38, from 7pm February 16 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel closed for gantry works. Diversion via B3271.
• A30, from 8pm February 16 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Penhale lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A30, from 8pm February 16 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Fraddon lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A30, from 9pm February 16 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Cannaframe lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 7pm February 17 to 6am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Boxheater (B3285) weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075 and B3285.
• A30, from 9pm February 17 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Four Winds lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A38, from 9am February 20 to 4pm February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Lower Clicker lane closures for maintenance works.
• A38, from 7pm February 20 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Moorswater lane closure for safety barrier repairs.
• A30, from 7pm February 20 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions Crowlas to St Erth two-way signals for drainage.
• A30, from 7pm February 21 to 5am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bodmin Bypass lane closure for Instalcom.
• A30, from 8pm February 21 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Victoria lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A38, from 8pm February 22 to 6am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Carkeel lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A38, from 7pm February 23 to 7am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Polmarkyn, Trerulefoot traffic signals for National Grid works.
• A30, from 8pm February 23 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Lanhydrock to Carminow lane closure for structure maintenance.
• A30, from 7pm February 27 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fivelanes to Two Bridges lane closure/convoy working for resurfacing, No overnight access to/from Blackhill Quarry, junction 13/03/23 - 20/03/23.
• A38, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Moorswater to Lower Clicker - lane closure with convoy working including Island Shop eastbound, entry slip road closed, diversion via A38 westbound, exit at Dobwalls, turn and join A38 eastbound, at Looe Mills to continue journey.
• A30, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Crowlas traffic signals and convoy working for signing works.
• A30, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Carminow Cross to Cardinham carriageway closures for resurfacing works. Diversion route via A38 and Old Callywith Road to Helland jct.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.