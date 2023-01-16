Cornwall's motorists will have 25 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm January 9 to 6am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 between Chiverton Cross and Carland Cross traffic signals for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 7pm January 9 to 6am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bolventor to Fivelanes convoy working for resurfacing.
• A30, from 8pm June 30 2021 to 6am December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Zelah narrow lanes and 50 mph speed limit for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am December 16 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 21 closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A30, from 7.30am January 16 to 5pm January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Kennards House exit and entry slip lane narrowing for Cornwall Council works.
• A30, from 8pm January 18 to 6am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Hayle Bypass lane closures and traffic signals for sign maintenance.
• A30, from 10pm January 18 to 6am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple to Bolventor - lane closure for electrical works.
• A30, from 7pm January 19 to 6am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Tolvaddon lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 8pm January 19 to 6am January 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Cannaframe exit and entry slip road closures for resurfacing, exit slip diversion via A30 eastbound to Fivelanes and return, entry slip diversion via A30 westbound to Bolventor.
• A38, from 8pm January 20 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Landrake lane closures, traffic signals and convoy working for road markings.
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Fraddon lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Penhale lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A30, from 7pm January 23 to 5am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 St Erth traffic signals for Openreach works.
• A30, from 7pm January 23 to 6am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Loggans Moor (B3301) to Treswithian (A3047) closed for carriageway resurfacing works. Diversion via minor road through Roseworthy and Connor Downs.
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Victoria lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Victoria lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Four Winds lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Four Winds lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A38, from 8pm January 25 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Saltash to Tamar Bridge entry slip road lane closure for white lining/road marking works.
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Plusha lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A30, from midnight, January 27 to 11pm January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Indian Queens to Lanviet used by GWR Railway Replacement Buses for St. Austell to Newquay route.
• A38, from 8pm January 27 to 6am January 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Moorswater to Lower Clicker - lane closure with convoy working including Island Shop eastbound, entry slip road closed, diversion via A38 westbound, exit at Dobwalls, turn and join A38 eastbound, at Looe Mills to continue journey.
• A30, from 7pm January 30 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Trebursye to Launceston convoy working for resurfacing.
• A30, from 8pm January 30 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Scorrier exit slip road closure for drainage works, diversion via A30 westbound to Avers, junction and return.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.