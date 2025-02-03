• A30, from 8pm January 13 to 6am March 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): B3288 (Old A30) both directions Boxheater to Henver Lane carriageway closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion westbound, via B3285, Henver Lane and return to B3288 (Old A30), eastbound, diversion is the same but in reverse.