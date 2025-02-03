Cornwall's motorists will have 34 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And 10 of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm January 27 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chybucca exit slip road closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via A30 eastbound to Carland Cross, turn and return westbound to Chybucca.
• A30, from 8pm January 13 to 6am March 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): B3288 (Old A30) both directions Boxheater to Henver Lane carriageway closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion westbound, via B3285, Henver Lane and return to B3288 (Old A30), eastbound, diversion is the same but in reverse.
• A30, from 7pm November 10 2024 to midnight, March 31 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Plusha - no access to right hand lane exit slip road.
• A30, from 11pm January 19 to 6am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Carland to Chiverton - 24hr lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A38, from 7pm January 13 to 6am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A38, from 6am January 14 to 8pm September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel - narrow lanes including 30mph speed restriction and layby closures for sign erection works.
And a further 27 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 10am to 1pm on February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout - lane closure for inspection/surveys.
• A38, from midday, to 3pm on February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Tideford to Landrake - lane closure for inspection/surveys.
• A30, from 7pm February 3 to 6am February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Treburseye to Kennards carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion westbound, on E Park to Kennards.
• A30, from 7pm February 3 to 7am February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 St Erth to Canonstown used a diversion for Cornwall Council works.
• A38, from 7pm February 3 to 6am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Notter to Tideford, multiway rolling traffic lights for Wildanet broadband works.
• A30, from 8pm February 3 to 6am February 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Redruth-Avers exit and entry slip closed for LED upgrade, diversion for entry via Chiverton, diversion for exit via Tolvaddon.
• A30, from 8pm February 3 to 4am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Lifton Down entry slip road closure, for barrier repairs, diversion via the A388 Launceston and rejoin A30.
• A30, from 8pm February 4 to 6am February 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Scorrier exit and entry slip closed for LED upgrade, diversion via Chiverton Cross,.
• A30, from 8am to 4pm on February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Twobridges to Fivelanes - lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 8pm February 5 to 6am February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Cannaframe to Bolventor, lane closure for barrier works.
• A30, from 8pm February 5 to 6am February 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Scorrier exit slip closed for LED upgrade, diversion for exit via Avers.
• A30, from 8pm February 6 to 6am February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier lane closure for LED upgrade.
• A38, from 7pm February 7 to 6am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Trerulefoot to Lower Clicker -Lane closure switching with convoy for carriageway resurfacing works.
• A30, from 7pm February 7 to 6am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Crowlas to Cockwells traffic signals for layby resurfacing works.
• A30, from 7pm February 10 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Lanivet entry slip road closed for horticulture works. Includes lane closure on the main carriageway. Diversion via the A30 westbound to the Victoria junction, to turn and return eastbound.
• A30, from 7pm February 10 to 6am March 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Carland exit slip road - multi-way traffic signals on roundabout for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A38, from 8pm February 10 to 6am February 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 both directions Trerulefoot to Liskeard carriageway closures for carriageway improvements, westbound, diversion via A374, A387, B3252 and rejoin A38, eastbound, diversion via A390, A388 and rejoin A38.
• A30, from 8pm February 10 to 6am February 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon exit slip closed for LED upgrade, diversion via Avers.
• A30, from 9am to 3pm on February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Hayle Bypass - lane closure for signage works.
• A30, from 7pm February 11 to 6am February 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Loggans Moor Rbt, lane closure for resurfacing.
• A30, from 7pm February 11 to 6am February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Summercourt to Indian Queens, lane closure for resurfacing.
• A30, from 8pm February 11 to 6am February 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon entry slip closed for LED upgrade, diversion via Treswithian.
• A30, from 8pm February 12 to 6am February 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier lane closure for LED upgrade.
• A30, from 8pm February 13 to 6am February 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Tolvaddon exit slip closed for LED upgrade, diversion via Treswithian.
• A38, from 8pm February 13 to 6am February 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Liskeard to Trerulefoot, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion via, A390, A388 and re-join A38.
• A30, from 7pm February 17 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Scorrier exit slip road closure for Cornwall Council works, diversion via A30 westbound to Avers, junction and A3047.
• A30, from 8pm February 17 to 6am February 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton to Carland Cross - carriageway closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion eastbound, via A3075, B3285, B3288 to re-join A30 at Carland Cross. Westbound, diversion, same in reverse.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.