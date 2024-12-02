Cornwall's motorists will have 38 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And six of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm November 29 to 5am December 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Loggans Moor to St Erth carriageway closed for National Grid works. Diversion via B3301 through Hayle. Partial closure of Loggans Moor Roundabout, eastbound, traffic on Carwin Rise diverted via A30 eastbound to Treswithian, junction and minor road through Roseworthy and Connor Downs.
• A38, from 7am November 25 to 4.30pm December 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Liskeard, lane closures for Horticultural works.
• A30, from 8pm November 11 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fraddon to Highgate, lane closure for electrical works.
• A38, from 6am September 5 to 8pm December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Notter Bridge contraflow and 40mph speed limit for drainage works, No right turn into/out of Notter Bridge. Diversions via Carkeel roundabout and Trerulefoot roundabout.
• A30, from 7pm November 10 2024 to 6am January 3 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Plusha - no access to right hand lane exit slip road.
• A30, from 8pm October 20 2024 to 11pm January 19 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton to Carland - 24hr lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
And a further 32 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8am December 2 to 11pm December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Tolvaddon to Treswithian diversion for National Grid.
• A30, from 8am December 2 to 3pm December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): B3288 (old A30) Both Directions Zelah to Carland Cross two-way signals for drainage.
• A30, from 9am to 3pm on December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Plusha - lane closure for electrical works.
• A30, from 7pm December 2 to 6am December 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Roseworthy, lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm December 2 to 6am December 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Treburseye junction, Launceston, exit slip road closure and convoy working for resurfacing, diversion westbound to Kennards and return on E Park.
• A30, from 8pm December 2 to 6am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton exit slip road closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via A30 eastbound, exit at Chybucca, B3284, A3075.
• A30, from 8pm December 2 to 6am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Chiverton exit slip road closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via A30 westbound, exit at Scorrier, A3047, Wheat Busy loop, B3277.
• A30, from 8pm December 2 to 6am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Carminow Cross to Turfdown - carriageway closure for re-surfacing works, diversion for westbound, via Turfdown Road, Lostwithiel Road, Priory Road, diversion for eastbound, is above in reverse.
• A30, from 8pm December 2 to 5am December 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple to Bolventor - lane closure for electrical works.
• A30, from 7pm December 3 to 6am December 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Highgate exit slip road closed for Horticulture, diversion westbound to Fraddon and return.
• A30, from 7pm December 3 to 6am December 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm December 3 to 7am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Canon's Town traffic signals for National Grid works.
• A38, from 7pm December 3 to 6am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout -carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via B3271.
• A38, from 8pm December 3 to 5am December 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Island Shop to Lower Clicker - lane closure for electrical works.
• A30, from 7pm December 4 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin Bypass lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm December 4 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Launceston to Liftondown lane closure/convoy working for resurfacing.
• A30, from 8pm December 4 to 4am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Shallow Water - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm December 5 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Treburseye to Kennards carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion westbound, on E Park to Kennards.
• A30, from 7pm December 5 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bodmin Bypass lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm December 5 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Loggans Moor to Cambourne lane closure for Horticulture.
• A38, from 7pm December 5 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lower Clicker lane closure and convoy for resurfacing works.
• A30, from 8pm December 5 to 4am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Avers - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm December 6 to 6am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both directions Millpool, lane closures for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm December 9 to 6am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple to Colliford Lake, lane closure/convoy working for resurfacing.
• A30, from 7pm December 9 to 6am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Fivelanes, lane closures for horticultural works.
• A30, from 8pm December 9 to 6am December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Highgate between exit and entry slip roads carriageway closure for electrical works, diversion via exit and entry slip roads.
• A30, from 7pm December 10 to 6am December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Two Bridges lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 8pm December 10 to 6am December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Indian Queens - lane closure for electrical works.
• A30, from 7pm December 11 to 6am December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, between Launceston and Liftondown lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 8pm December 12 to 6am December 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 both directions Landrake to Stoketon Cross carriageway closure for drainage works, eastbound, light vehicle diversion via A390 from Island Shop junction, Liskeard and A388 to Carkeel; reverse for westbound, HGV diversion via A30 from Bodmin and A388.
• A30, from 7pm December 13 to 6am December 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Carminow exit slip closed for horticultural works. Diversion via Cardinham, Callywith, Launceston Road and A38.
• A30, from 9pm December 16 to 5am December 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Callywith to Carminow Cross carriageway closure for electrical works, diversion via A38 to Turfdown Roundabout, u-turn back to A30.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.