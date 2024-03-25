Cornwall's motorists will have 29 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 11 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm March 22 to 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Boxheater (B3285) weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075 and B3285.
• A30, from 9pm March 22 to 6am March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Loggans Moor lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm February 14 to 6am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 7.30pm February 12 to 6am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Longrock Bypass carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via minor road through Longrock.
• A30, from 8.30pm February 12 to 6am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Longrock Bypass carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via minor road through Longrock.
• A30, from 7.30pm February 12 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Longrock Bypass lane closure for resurfacing.
• A30, from 11am February 12 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Longrock Bypass lane closure for resurfacing.
• A30, from 7pm January 21 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Two Bridges exit and entry slip road closures for South West Water works. Picnic site and toilets will be closed, exit slip diversion via A30 westbound to Plusha, B3257 and minor road to Lewannick, entry slip diversion via minor roads to Plusha. Traffic wanting to travel eastbound, on the A30 will be diverted via Fivelanes.
• A30, from 7pm March 10 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Lewannick exit slip road closure for South West Water works, diversion via A30 westbound to Plusha, B3257 and minor road to Lewannick.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am June 9 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
• A30, from 4am September 23 2023 to 6am June 9 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carland Cross to Mitchell contraflow for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme. Variable speed restrictions.
And a further 18 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 9am to midday, on March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Highgate Hill exit slip lane narrowing for drainage works.
• A30, from 9am to 5pm on March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Kennards House - lane closure for drainage works.
• A38, from 7pm March 25 to 6am March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Two Waters Foot traffic signals for road markings.
• A30, from 8pm March 25 to 6am March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross traffic signals for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 8pm March 25 to 6am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Chiverton Cross traffic signals for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 9am to 3pm on March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Victoria to Highgate Hill - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm March 26 to 5am March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Callywith - lane closure with entry slip road narrowing for drainage works.
• A30, from 8pm March 26 to 6am March 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Highgate to Mitchell carriageway closure and convoy working for road markings, diversion via A39, A392, A3058 and A3076.
• A30, from 9am to 3pm on March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Helland - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 8pm March 27 to 4am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Trerulefoot to Tideford - two-way signals for drainage works.
• A38, from 7pm April 2 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 8pm April 2 to 6am April 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fraddon to Highgate - lane closure for inspection/surveys.
• A30, from 8.30pm April 2 to 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Longrock Bypass carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via minor road through Longrock.
• A30, from 8.30pm April 2 to 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Longrock Bypass carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via minor road through Longrock.
• A38, from 7pm April 3 to 6am April 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Notter Bridge to Tideford - lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal works.
• A38, from 9am to 3pm on April 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Lower Clicker to Liskeard lane closures for surveys.
• A30, from 7pm April 4 to 5am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Treswithian entry slip road closure for barrier repairs, diversion via A30 eastbound to Tolvaddon.
• A30, from 8pm April 8 to 6am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Boxheater (B3285) carriageway closures for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075 and B3285.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.