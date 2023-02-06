Cornwall's motorists will have 23 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 7pm January 9 to 6am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bolventor to Fivelanes convoy working for resurfacing.
• A30, from 8pm June 30 2021 to 6am December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Zelah narrow lanes and 50 mph speed limit for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am December 16 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 20 closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A30, from 7pm February 6 to 6am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Trebursye to Launceston convoy working for resurfacing.
• A38, from 7pm February 6 to 6am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Stoketon Cross temporary traffic signals for Cornwall Council works.
• A30, from 7pm February 6 to 6.30am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 St Erth traffic signals for Openreach works.
• A30, from 8pm February 6 to 6am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Trebursye entry slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion via E Park Road to Kennards House.
• A30, from 8pm February 6 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Carland Cross lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A38, from 8pm February 7 to 3am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Kilna Quay to Tideford - two-way signals for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm February 8 to 6am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Pennygillam junction, Launceston, carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads and convoy working for resurfacing, diversion via exit and entry slip roads.
• A30, from 7pm February 9 to 6am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Pennygillam junction, Launceston to Liftondown carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via Link Road, Hurdon Road and A388.
• A30, from 9am February 13 to 4pm February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 southbound, Carminow Cross to Innes Down lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 9am February 13 to 4pm February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 northbound, Pool - Tolvaddon (A3047) to Redruth - Avers (A3047) lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 8pm February 13 to 6am February 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 both directions St Erth to Newtown Roundabout closed for carriageway surfacing works. Access maintained for local residents. Diversion via B3301, B3302 and A394.
• A30, from 7pm February 14 to 6am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound and westbound, Temple to Bolventor lane closure for safety barrier repairs.
• A30, from 8pm February 14 to 6am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fivelanes entry slip road closed for carriageway surfacing works. Diversion via A30 westbound to Cannaframe and return.
• A30, from 9am to 2pm on February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Victoria - lane closure for horticulture works.
• A30, from 7pm February 15 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Launceston, Pennygillam, junction exit and entry slip road closures and convoy working for resurfacing, exit slip road diversion via A30 eastbound to Tavistock Road, junction and return, entry slip road diversion via A30 westbound to Trebursye.
• A30, from 7pm February 15 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fivelanes to Plusha lane closure and convoy for carriageway surfacing works.
• A30, from 7pm February 15 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound and westbound, Carminow Cross to Callywith lane closure for safety barrier repairs.
• A30, from 7pm February 16 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Callywith to Cardinham lane closure for safety barrier repairs.
• A30, from 7pm February 17 to 6am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Boxheater (B3285) weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075 and B3285.
• A38, from 7pm February 20 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Moorswater lane closure for safety barrier repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.