Cornwall's motorists will have 23 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 7pm January 23 to 6am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Loggans Moor (B3301) to Treswithian (A3047) closed for carriageway resurfacing works. Diversion via minor road through Roseworthy and Connor Downs.
• A30, from 7pm January 9 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bolventor to Fivelanes convoy working for resurfacing.
• A30, from 8pm June 30 2021 to 6am December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Zelah narrow lanes and 50 mph speed limit for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am December 16 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 18 closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A30, from 8pm January 30 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Scorrier exit slip road closure for drainage works, diversion via A30 westbound to Avers, junction and return.
• A38, from 8pm January 31 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Moorswater to Island Shop - carriageway closure for road markings renewal, diversion via B3254, A390.
• A30, from 8pm January 31 to 6am February 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fivelanes exit slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion via A30 eastbound to Kennards House and return.
• A38, from 8pm February 1 to 6am February 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Twelvewoods to Moorswater - lane closure with convoy working, includes eastbound, Looe Mills entry and exit slip road closed and eastbound, Moorswater exit slip road closed for road markings renewal. Diversion for exit slip road closures via A38 eastbound, exit at Island Shop, A390, B3254, A38 westbound, exit at Dobwalls, local road eastbound. Diversion for Looe Mills entry closure via local Road westbound, A38 westbound, at Petersfield, exit at Twelvewoods, join A38 eastbound.
• A30, from 8pm February 1 to 4am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Summercourt lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A38, from 8pm February 1 to 6am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Latchbrook lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A38, from 8pm February 1 to 6am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Carkeel lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A30, from 7pm February 2 to 6am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Avers to Tolvaddon - lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 8pm February 3 to 6am February 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Cannaframe exit and entry slip road closures for resurfacing, exit slip diversion via A30 eastbound to Fivelanes and return, entry slip diversion via A30 westbound to Bolventor.
• A30, from 7pm February 6 to 6am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Trebursye to Launceston convoy working for resurfacing.
• A38, from 7pm February 6 to 6am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Stoketon Cross temporary traffic signals for Cornwall Council works.
• A30, from 7pm February 6 to 6.30am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 St Erth traffic signals for Openreach works.
• A30, from 8pm February 6 to 6am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Trebursye entry slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion via E Park Road to Kennards House.
• A30, from 7pm February 8 to 6am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Pennygillam junction, Launceston, carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads and convoy working for resurfacing, diversion via exit and entry slip roads.
• A30, from 7pm February 9 to 6am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Pennygillam junction, Launceston to Liftondown carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via Link Road, Hurdon Road and A388.
• A30, from 8pm February 9 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Canonstown temporary traffic signals for survey works.
• A30, from 7pm February 10 to 6am February 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Boxheater (B3285) weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075 and B3285.
• A30, from 8pm February 13 to 6am February 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 both directions St Erth to Newtown Roundabout closed for carriageway surfacing works. Access maintained for local residents. Diversion via B3301, B3302 and A394.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.