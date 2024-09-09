Cornwall's motorists will have 20 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm September 8 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Avers junction, Redruth, exit slip road closure for structure maintenance works, diversion via A30 westbound to Tolvaddon, A3047, Dudnance Lane and Wilson Way.
• A30, from 7pm September 2 to 7am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Crowlas to St Erth traffic signals for Wildanet.
• A30, from 8pm August 27 to 6am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple to Colliford lake, lane closure for technology works.
• A30, from 7pm September 1 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Fivelanes lane closures/convoy working for resurfacing, No right turn to Trevell 02/09/24 - 07/09/24.
• A38, from 6am September 5 to 8pm December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Notter Bridge contraflow and 40mph speed limit for drainage works, No right turn into/out of Notter Bridge. Diversions via Carkeel roundabout and Trerulefoot roundabout.
And a further 14 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 6am September 9 to 6am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Avers junction, Redruth, exit slip lane closures for structure maintenance works, No access to A3047 from eastbound, exit slip road. Diversion via Bassett Road to Tolvaddon and A3047, No access to Bassett Road from westbound, exit slip road.
• A30, from 8pm September 9 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Zelah lane closures for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 8pm September 9 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Fivelanes exit slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion via A30 westbound to Bolventor and return.
• A30, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Fivelanes carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads for resurfacing, diversion via exit and entry slips.
• A30, from 8pm September 12 to 6am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon to Avers junction, Redruth, carriageway closure for structure maintenance works, Light vehicle diversion via A3047 to Scorrier junction, HGV diversion via A3047, A393, A39 and A390 to Chiverton Cross.
• A30, from 8pm September 13 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Avers junction, Redruth, carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads for structure maintenance works, diversion via exit and entry slips.
• A38, from 7.30pm September 16 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel carriageway closures for maintenance works. , diversion via B3271.
• A30, from 8pm September 16 to 6am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Zelah to Carland Cross lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 8pm September 16 to 6am September 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Fivelanes entry slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion via A30 eastbound to Kennards House.
• A30, from 7pm September 18 to 6am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Crowlas traffic signals for surveys.
• A30, from 7pm September 19 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Tolvaddon exit slip lane closures for Cornwall Council works.
• A30, from 7pm September 19 to 5am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Indian Queens lane closures for carriageway sweeping.
• A30, from 8pm September 23 to 6am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carland Cross to Mitchell lane closures for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A38, from 8pm September 23 to 6am September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Liskeard to Menheniot, lane closure for carriageway improvements.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.