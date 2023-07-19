House prices dropped by 1.3% – more than the average for the South West – in Cornwall in May, new figures show.
But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 1.8% over the last year.
The average Cornwall house price in May was £313,324, Land Registry figures show – a 1.3% decrease on April.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South West, where prices decreased 0.2%, and Cornwall was lower than the UK as a whole, where prices did not change.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Cornwall rose by £5,500 – putting the area 23rd among the South West’s 26 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in West Devon, where property prices increased on average by 7.5%, to £318,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Teignbridge gained 0.3% in value, giving an average price of £310,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in Cornwall spent an average of £256,200 on their property – £4,400 more than a year ago, and £69,300 more than in May 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £354,100 on average in May – 38.2% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of detached houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in Cornwall in May – they dropped 1.6% in price, to £462,351 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 1.6%.
Among other types of property:
How do property prices in Cornwall compare?
Buyers paid 3.2% less than the average price in the South West (£324,000) in May for a property in Cornwall. Across the South West, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost is £286,000.
The most expensive properties in the South West were in Cotswold – £489,000 on average, and 1.6 times the price as in Cornwall. Cotswold properties cost 2.2 times the price as homes in Plymouth (£223,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Factfile
Average property price in May
- Cornwall: £313,324
- The South West:£323,765
- UK: £285,861
Annual growth to May
- Cornwall: +1.8%
- The South West: +1%
- UK: +1.9%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the South West
- West Devon: +7.5%
- Teignbridge: +0.3%