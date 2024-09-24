WHILE the life of a modern day firefighter is more than just being a real-life Fireman Sam, there is one shared principle which flows through any person who joins the Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service - to keep the communities they call home safe.
After the success of the recent ‘have a go’ open taster days, where community fire stations across the Duchy opened their doors to let members of the public experience the life of a wholetime firefighter, recruitment has opened to find the newest generation of life savers.
From 12pm on Tuesday, September 24, recruitment for the role opens to anyone who wishes to apply.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are commencing recruitment for new wholetime development firefighters at midday 24 September.
“Being a wholetime firefighter is an exciting, varied and rewarding career. Responding to emergencies is a vital part of what we do, but it is only one element of the firefighter role. Firefighters also educate the public to make their community safer and to prevent risk to life and the environment.
“We are keen to hear from people from a wide variety of backgrounds who are looking for a new challenge.”
Some key personal skills and qualities you will need as a firefighter are:
- Effective communication skills
- The ability to work methodically and with attention to detail
- The ability to deal with people sensitively, particularly in high-stress environments
- A willingness and ability to build relationships with diverse people
- An understanding of the importance of maintaining physical and mental wellbeing
- The ability to work well with others
- A forward-thinking attitude and a willingness to learn and develop
Additionally, there are some essential criteria that you must meet to apply to be a wholetime firefighter. You must:
- Be at least 18 years old at the start of employment (01/05/25), but you can apply before then. There is no maximum age limit for applications
- Have no unspent criminal convictions at the time you start employment (01/05/25). Unspent criminal convictions at the time of application can be discussed at a contact meeting
- Have the right to work in the UK
- Hold or be working towards a full category B UK driving license at the start of employment (01/05/25)
- Have good eyesight so that you meet the visual standards
- Have a good level of strength and fitness
- Have a good grasp of maths and English
Full details on how to apply can be found on the Cornwall Fire and Rescue website at www.cornwall.gov.uk/wholetimefirefighter