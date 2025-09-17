CORNWALL councillors have backed major environment-focused motions.
Councillor Ruth Gripper called for urgent action to tackle sewage pollution in the county’s rivers and beaches was approved at full council with 73 votes in favour and two abstentions on Tuesday, September 16.
The motion commits the council to work with South West Water and other stakeholders, including through a summit, to address repeated pollution incidents.
Cllr Gripper said: “Nearly two years ago, councillors came together to support a Motion for the Ocean. Today we have made a clear statement that sewage pollution must stop. We are willing to play our part, but South West Water must, must, must play theirs. The people of Cornwall expect and deserve better.”
Council leader Cllr Leigh Frost added: “Residents are rightly furious that our rivers and beaches are repeatedly polluted, and South West Water’s performance has been frankly appalling. Clean water is not a luxury - it is tied to our health, our environment and our economy. This Council will continue to keep South West Water under firm and public pressure until we see real and sustained improvement.”
Councillors also supported a motion from Cllr James Mustoe to launch a Keep Cornwall Clean! campaign. The motion was carried with 74 votes in favour and one abstention.
The campaign will refresh and relaunch support for volunteer litter picking and beach cleaning groups across Cornwall, working with partners such as Clean Cornwall and Biffa.
Cllr Mustoe said: “Picking up litter and creating a culture around the positive benefits of doing so should be second nature for all of us. I’ve seen first-hand the environmental, social and wellbeing benefits of community clean-ups. This campaign will help support more groups across Cornwall to get started and make a difference in their communities.”
Cllr Frost confirmed in his announcements to full council that he has written to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, the Minister for Intergovernmental Relations, and has already received an invitation to meet with the new Minister for Devolution, Faith and Communities, Miatta Fahnbulleh to set out Cornwall’s position on the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill.
He said Cornwall supports genuine devolution but not the Bill in its current form, which links additional powers to creating a combined authority under a mayor.
Cllr Frost said: “Our position is clear: we support real devolution, but we will not accept a deal that forces Cornwall into a combined authority with a mayor. The people of Cornwall have already rejected that model, and we will keep pressing for powers that are clearly and directly for Cornwall.”
He also addressed public concern about CPI-linked increases to parking tariffs, saying the decision was necessary to avoid a £1 million budget shortfall and keep parking services sustainable.
Councillor Frost added: “Car parks don’t maintain themselves. Without this modest adjustment, money would have to be found from elsewhere, hitting frontline services. We will keep working with residents and town centres to ensure our approach is fair and sustainable.”
Finally, Councillor Frost announced that from October, Cabinet Member Decision Days will be introduced, enabling Cabinet Members to take decisions in public with published reports and livestreaming.
“This reform is about openness and accountability,” he said. “It’s another step towards the transparent, member-led culture we want to define this administration.”
