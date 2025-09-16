CORNWALL Council will contribute £200,000 towards an accessible footbridge at Bodmin Parkway railway station should the project be given the go ahead.
The government has confirmed funding for a feasibility study into improving access at the station where currently there is no suitable crossing between platforms for people with mobility issues, wheelchairs or pushchairs.
Following the study, the Bodmin Parkway scheme will then be considered for funding from the government’s ‘Access for All’ fund along with similar projects across the country.
As a key railway link for North Cornwall residents, both the council leader and transport portfolio holder, have written to the Department for Transport to express their support for the scheme.
It comes amid ongoing concerns relating to the lack of accessibility at the station, with the existing barrow crossing being closed to public use for several years.
The station’s footbridge, constructed in approximately 1859, does not have any accessibility features meaning that disabled service users seeking destinations to the north have to travel to an alternative station.
Cornwall Council leader, Cllr Leigh Frost (Lib Dem), said: “We are committed to providing connected, reliable, safe transport that works for the people of Cornwall.
“We appreciate that these are complex and costly engineering projects which take time to deliver, but they are worth it. I hope our support - and our successful partnership with Network Rail and GWR over the years to improve Cornwall’s rail infrastructure - gives government confidence in awarding funding to progress the project.”
Cllr Dan Rogerson (Lib Dem), Cornwall Council cabinet member for transport, said: “Bodmin Parkway is one of Cornwall’s busiest railway stations and its accessibility issues are a barrier for many.
“Confirming funding at this stage signifies to government that we consider this to be an important project for Cornwall and that we’re committed to doing what we can to bring it to fruition.”
