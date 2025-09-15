A £9-million property development in St Mabyn has been dubbed a ‘half-built dangerous eyesore’ after its builder became insolvent.
Local residents have complained of 'intolerable noise and nuisance' at the stalled housing project in Cornwall and the council have now been urged to intervene.
St Mabyn Parish Council has called on Cornwall Council to use its powers of compulsory purchase to take over the failed project.
A total of 27 new-build two, three and four-bed properties were designed for the site with a total marketable value of around £9-million.
Only a handful of houses have been completed and the estate remains "mostly a dangerous building site", with waste materials accumulating.
The parish council also said an "astonishing blunder" by Cornwall Council and South West Water also allowed work to start without any sewage scheme.
SWW is currently having to send sewage tankers to the site to deal with effluent from the three completed and occupied homes.
Hard Drive Construction Ltd, the company which for several years had been trying to build the estate on the edge of the village went into liquidation in February with debts of more than £340,000, according to the parish council.
The chair of St Mabyn parish council Graham Smith says that it's "in the public interest" for the county council to "intervene" in the Chapelfields site.
The site appears to be owned by Landmark Estates Mayben Ltd, whose accounts claim assets of nearly £6.4 million but also show a number of mortgages over the land. It's total net assets are listed as only £127,000.
The sole director of Landmark Estates Mayben Ltd is a 57-year-old Dutch businessman based near Leicester, Mohammed Fatehamhomed.
Companies House records show that Mr Fatehamhomed has 173 directorships, more than 50 of them of companies which have been dissolved.
Now St Mabyn Parish Council wants Cornwall Council, which controversially granted planning permission for the scheme more than 10 years ago, to use its powers under the 1990 Town and Country Planning Act, to compulsorily purchase the Chapelfields site.
Mr Smith said: “There is an overwhelming case, in the public interest, for Cornwall Council to intervene.
“The parish council has for years been listening to and talking with local residents about this unfinished development and the intolerable nuisance.
“We have on multiple occasions sought assurances from the developers that they have a plan to complete their project. But there is clearly no end in sight, without Cornwall Council doing what it now needs to do.”
Because of the developers’ repeated failures, Cornwall Council could alter the nature of the planning approval and insist that a higher percentage of the homes are “affordable” for local people.
North Cornwall MP Ben Maguire, and local Cornwall councillor Robin Moorcroft, have also expressed concern about the unfinished scheme.
“There is a very strong feeling in the community that Cornwall Council has inflicted this appalling nuisance on us and we want to know what Cornwall Council is going to do to sort it out,” added Mr Smith.
Cornwall Council has been contacted for comment.
