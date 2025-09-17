THE Government has responded to a petition calling for Cornwall to be given nation status – and has made clear it has no interest in doing so.
In a petition response calling for Cornwall to be recognised in a parity to Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland due to its history and unique constitutional status, the Labour government has said that in its view, the Cornwall National Minority Status does not prevent it from merging with councils across the Tamar in Devon.
Cllr Leigh Frost, the leader of Cornwall Council has stated previously that the national minority status – granted under a previous government prevents Cornwall from being forced to merge with councils across the Tamar.
In his leaders announcements on Tuesday, September 16, Cllr Frost said that Cornwall has previously rejected a proposal to introduce a mayor led authority to replace the current local authority and has said representations for a Cornwall specific deal was ongoing.
The government insist that it will continue with a ‘mayor led’ devolution deal where extra powers are given to authorities which merge together to form ‘strategic authorities’.
In a response to the petition, a spokesperson for the ministry of housing, communities and local government said: “Government policy is to grant greater powers and ensure preservation of local culture, heritage and language through empowered mayors of Strategic Authorities.
“The UK Government supports devolution and local governance across the whole United Kingdom, recognising the importance of cultural identities and regional voices. We remain committed to ensuring effective devolution arrangements to serve the diverse needs of communities across the UK, including in Cornwall.
“Devolution is about moving power out of Westminster and back to those who know their areas best. With strong local leadership and empowered institutions, our regions can take the decisions that drive the change they want to see by establishing Strategic Authorities – a number of councils working together over areas that people recognise and work in.
“Cornwall’s National Minority Status does not prevent it from partnering with neighbouring authorities and Government would ensure that this status would be preserved in any future devolution arrangement. The Government does not plan to change Cornwall’s constitutional status otherwise.
“The benefits of devolution are best achieved where there is a mayor in place, to provide strong local leadership and accountability. Our intention remains to continue to fill the map, extending devolution to all corners of England in partnership with local areas, including Cornwall, wherever possible.”
Cllr Leigh Frost, the leader of Cornwall Council said: “It’s disappointing but an unsurprising response. What frustrates me the most is the governments obsession with directly elected mayors even though the legislation is still going through its journey in parliament.
“A governance structure that they are pushing on areas with significantly less signatures collected than that of this petition.
“We will continue to make the case for Cornwall, that our unique status means we should have more self-determination and not be forced to give up our autonomy or identity simply because it is more convenient for Westminster.”
