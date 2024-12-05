A NEW campaign to help you stay well this winter has been launched in Truro by NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly.
The Stay Well campaign offers tips on boosting immunity, keeping warm, prioritising mental health, eating well, staying active and looking out for vulnerable family, friends and neighbours.
It also highlights what to do if you are starting to feel unwell, including taking early action and advice, particularly if you have a long-term health condition.
Community champions from local health and wellbeing organisations came together in Boscawen Park to share information and resources to help improve wellbeing in the cold winter months.
“Winter always brings a higher risk of health issues, especially for older people and those with other underlying health conditions,” said NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly’s director of nursing, Aisling Crombie.
“Following the tips from our community champions will help you stay well this winter. There’s a wide range of support and information being offered, and we’ll share new advice every week over the coming months.”
The darker evenings and colder weather can affect your physical and mental health. Stay Well champion Peta Coote, from mental health provider Kooth, recommends staying connected with others, and writing yourself a self-care checklist. “Questions might include ‘Have you been outside today?’ and ‘Have you spoken to anyone today?’” she said.
Further advice includes:
· Be a good neighbour and friend, keeping an eye on those who might need extra help;
· Eating well to stay healthy during winter months;
· Five ways to wellbeing: connecting, learning, being active, taking notice and giving;
· Stay warm and well, with advice on support in your local area, community hubs and more;
· Stay active, moving more in the winter months
· Practical tips on how to save money, cut bills and manage your finances.
“If you’re struggling with energy bills in the winter, get help as soon as possible,” said Stay Well champion Wailim Wong from Citizens Advice Cornwall.
“Citizens Advice can give you advice ranging from grants and benefits to energy-saving measures that you can take. They all help and can save you a lot of money.”
The Stay Well advice forms part of the Healthier Together campaign, promoting small lifestyle changes that can have a big impact on long-term health.
Weekly advice can be found on the NHS Cornwall website, while a Healthier Together film will run in local cinemas, online, on social media and on digital screens across healthy venues.
During December, a daily winter wellbeing tip from health and wellbeing professionals from across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly will feature across social media in an advent calendar that will continue until Christmas Day.
Look out for winter wellbeing guides in pharmacies, GP practices, community hubs, foodbanks and libraries. They have been compiled by Inclusion Cornwall, with support from Cornwall Council’s Public Health team, the Voluntary Sector Forum (VSF), the Council of the Isles of Scilly and NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board (ICB).
Call Inclusion Cornwall on 01872 326440 if you need a copy urgently.