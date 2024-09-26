“Over the last 18 years, Mick’s advanced knowledge and skillset has benefitted thousands of patients and the wider charity. He became one of the first to advance into becoming a specialist paramedic in critical care, identified the need for a 19-hour a day service, has played key roles in transferring to different models of aircraft and to new air operations providers, developed in-depth data reporting to help advise and inform operational recommendations to influence the charity’s strategic vision and was part of the team who delivered our first Pre-Hospital Emergency Anaesthesia on scene.