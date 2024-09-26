Cornwall Air Ambulance has been shortlisted for two national awards.
Critical care paramedic Mick McLachlan has been nominated for lifetime achievement and trustee Robert Cowie for trustee of the year at the 2024 Air Ambulances UK ‘Awards of Excellence’.
The annual ceremony recognises and celebrates the lifesaving work of air ambulance charities across the country, and the individuals who work tirelessly to help their local communities.
The winners will be announced on Thursday, November 28 at an awards evening in Coventry.
The citation reads: “With over 40 years’ experience as a Chartered Accountant, Robert Cowie has been an instrumental part of the Cornwall Air Ambulance family since he joined as a Trustee almost 10 years ago.
“Thanks to his unwavering commitment, dedication and financial expertise, the charity is now in the enviable position of being able to purchase a second AW169 helicopter.
“Not only has Robert dedicated many hours of heavy calculator use and financial oversight to help lead the charity through key decisions, such as the purchase of a first and now second aircraft, he has overseen a governance review, helped steer the charity through choppy waters in the aftermath of a global pandemic, through a switch in air operation provider to maintain the aircraft contract and also a change in charity leadership.
“This is all alongside donating thousands of hours of his time, whether that be at Board meetings, events, or engaging with volunteers and staff, everything Robert does is with the greatest love, care and attention.
“Mick McLachlan, having first joined the ambulance service in 1991, he has been at the forefront of clinical development at Cornwall Air Ambulance since becoming one of first full time paramedics at the charity back in 2006.
“Over the last 18 years, Mick’s advanced knowledge and skillset has benefitted thousands of patients and the wider charity. He became one of the first to advance into becoming a specialist paramedic in critical care, identified the need for a 19-hour a day service, has played key roles in transferring to different models of aircraft and to new air operations providers, developed in-depth data reporting to help advise and inform operational recommendations to influence the charity’s strategic vision and was part of the team who delivered our first Pre-Hospital Emergency Anaesthesia on scene.
“Mick is the longest serving full time Critical Care Paramedic in Cornwall Air Ambulance’s history. He also holds the record for the most missions attended, at a staggering 4,600 plus, with 4,200+ of those being by air.”
Simmy Akhtar, CEO of Air Ambulances UK, said: “Congratulations to everyone who has been shortlisted for the Air Ambulances UK Awards of Excellence 2024.
“The calibre of talent across the air ambulance sector is truly inspiring, and we are so grateful to everyone who took the time to submit nominations, highlighting the incredible contributions made by individuals and teams throughout the sector.
“We are deeply appreciative of our judging panel for their dedicated efforts in selecting this year’s shortlist.
“We look forward to coming together to celebrate these outstanding individuals and teams at our annual conference and awards of excellence.”