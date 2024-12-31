CORNWALL’S Helen Glover, the trailblazing Olympic rowing champion and mother of three, has added another prestigious accolade to her remarkable journey – being made an OBE in the New Year’s Honours List.
This latest recognition not only celebrates her extraordinary contribution to British sport, but also shines a light on her inspiring role as a mother balancing elite athleticism alongside that of daily family life.
Truro-born Glover, who won Olympic gold in London in 2012, then again four years later in Rio de Janeiro, has become a beacon of inspiration for mothers everywhere, proving that the pursuit of greatness does not have to stop when motherhood begins.
Through her sporting platform, which this year saw her win a silver medal at the Olympic Games in Paris, Glover hopes to encourage other mums to dream big, embrace challenges and realise their own potential, whether it’s in the sporting arena or beyond.
“London and Rio for me was this selfish ambition project, but since then, through Tokyo and Paris, I feel like I've gained so much more from what I've given back," said Glover, who grew up in Penzance in a competitive athletic family alongside older brother Benjamin, younger twin brother Nathan, and younger sisters, Ruth and Freya.
"I really want to champion mums and never being pigeon-holed by being a parent – so for me that's been the biggest thing I want to give back through sport.
"To have their three little faces beaming big smiles after seeing their mummy compete on the world stage, I'm really proud of that. I hope for mums this sends the message that you can go back to whatever you want to do and be exceptional, not despite of having children but because you have children."
Glover is married to TV naturalist Steve Backshall and was awarded an MBE in the New Year’s Honours back in 2013.